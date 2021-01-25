Sports
How to deal with common cricket injuries
Monday, January 25, 2021
Cricket has been around for over 200 years and has been an important part of the Australian way of life for over a century.
Cricket can be argued to be the country’s top summer sport in terms of participation, media, spectators, and television / radio coverage.
Given the popularity around this time of the year, our mobile and clinical services are seeing a fair share of injuries in some of our local cricketers.
Here we are all talking about common cricket injuries and how to treat them when they occur. Let’s go!
Cricket Injury Statistics
Over a ten-year period, from the 2006-2007 season to the 2015-2016 season, Australian cricketers had a average injury incidence of 155 per 1000 match days for loss of time in competitions.
The annual incidence of injury was 64 injuries per 100 players per season with an annual average injury prevalence of 12.5%. The most common cricket injuries were hamstring injuries with 8.7 injuries per 100 players and the most common injury was lumbar (lower back) stress fractures.
As in many sports, cricket causes quite a few injuries. Next, we’ll discuss the most common cricket injuries and their specific causes.
Common injuries in cricket
The most common injuries in cricket bowling are:
- Hamstring Strains
- Shoulder injuries
- Intercoastal strains
- Elbow injuries
- Ankle sprains
- Lower back pain
Other potential cricket injuries include finger injuries, bruises, and knee injuries, although they are generally less common.
Let’s take a look at the most common cricket injuries.
Cricket Hamstring Strains
Hamstring strains usually occur as a result of overuse or overuse. They refer to a slight tear in the muscles of the back thigh. Most of the time, these injuries are caused by poor warm-ups, overstretching, or landing all your weight on a stretched hamstring.
It makes sense that in cricket, sudden running can cause hamstring strains. These injuries are quite painful and will happen quickly.
Cricket shoulder injuries
Cricket bowlers often also have shoulder injuries, usually in the rotator cuff, the muscle that stabilizes your shoulder joint. These injuries are usually caused by overuse, which puts too much stress on the tissue.
Bowlers and fielders both use their shoulders a lot and are all at risk for rotator cuff injuries. Since this is a tendon injury, you usually experience a gradual pain versus sudden pain.
Cricket intercostal strains
Your intercostal muscles are the muscles that form your sides around your ribs and around your middle to lower back. Because bowling requires many side bends, putting a lot of strain on the lateral muscles, intercostal stresses are common.
Pain from these types of strains is usually felt in the muscles between the ribs or the muscles in your side, abdomen, or groin. In addition, this pain comes on suddenly or starts as stiffness in your abdomen.
Cricket elbow injury
The pitcher’s elbow (also known as the golfer’s elbow) is more technically known as medial epicondylitis and results from repetitive movements, overuse, or poor throwing form. Pain from the pitcher’s elbow is felt on the inside of the joint and usually occurs gradually.
Cricket ankle sprains
Ankle sprains occur when there is damage to the tendons and ligaments of the ankle joint. Cricket causes many ankle sprains due to sudden movements and changes of direction or when a jump is landed incorrectly.
Cricket low back pain
Low back pain is responsible for a wide variety of injuries and is a broad term referring to strains or pain in the lumbar region of the back. Cricket requires a lot of dexterity and can cause excessive stress on the muscles of the lower back.
In addition, repetitive back movements are constant while playing cricket and over time can cause lower back injuries, which usually appear gradually.
How to Avoid Cricket Injuries
The good news is that there are plenty of ways to prevent cricket injuries before they happen.
Warm up and cool down
One of these easiest ways to prevent cricket injuries and extend your life while playing the game is to warm up and cool down diligently.
In general, warm-ups should consist of dynamic stretches that include movement and gradually increase your heart rate, while cooldowns should consist of static stretches where you hold a certain stretch to increase flexibility and mobility.
Ensuring that your muscles are warm and flexible allows your body to adapt to mistakes. For example, if you land the wrong way from a jump, a warm and flexible body is more likely to absorb the shock than a cold and stiff one, preventing injury.
Wear the right equipment
If you play cricket to stay active with your friends over the weekend, it is so important that you wear the right equipment. That means good shoes, pads and mouthguards to avoid unnecessary injuries. In other words, don’t play cricket in strings.
Stay hydrated and eat well
Hydration and proper nutrition help your body perform at a high level. When you’re dehydrated or running without the right fuel, your body can cramp or just give up. Plus, enough hydration lubricates your joints so they work better.
You can also opt for electrolytes such as potassium and sodium for an extra boost of hydration from certain foods and healthy sports drinks.
Cross train
Cross training is so important when you are an athlete. Since so many of these common cricket injuries are caused by repetitive movements and overuse, it’s important to activate and strengthen other parts of your body as well.
Everything is interconnected, so by strengthening your abs, for example, you protect your back in the same way if you want to not only strengthen your hamstrings but also make sure they are flexible.
Sports physiotherapy can help athletes create a cross-training plan to balance their bodies and prevent injuries.
How to Treat Cricket Injuries
Treating cricket injuries, of course, depends on the injury itself. However, make sure to rest after an injury and seeing one physiotherapist are both highly recommended regardless of injury.
RICE method
One of the best ways to treat a muscle injury at home is to use the RICE method, which stands for rest, ice, compression, and elevation.
Resting the area is probably the most important step and also the hardest for athletes to do. But staying away from cricket until you fully recover is the best way to go.
You will also take the area off for 20 minutes and 20 minutes for about five times a day for the duration of the injury to reduce inflammation. You can also take anti-inflammatory drugs.
Compressing the area with tape or bandages also helps reduce inflammation and helps keep the area above your heart.
Always talk to your doctor about the best treatment methods for your specific injury.
Work with a sports physiotherapist
If you are unsure of the most effective way to treat your cricket injury, a sports physiotherapist can help. A sports physiotherapy can not only help you restore your injury to health, but can also help you prevent future injuries and even improve your cricket game.
By using rehab techniques and incorporating cross training into your exercise routine, you will generally be stronger and less prone to injury.
Contact us today to meet one of our great physiotherapists at Physio Inq. Come and visit us at a convenient clinic or try our mobile physiotherapy services all over Australia today!
This article was originally written by Physio Inq’s Jonathan Moody
