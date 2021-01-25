Looking at a potential 2022 in-state class for football in Washington

Washington football needs to knock recruitment out of the state park for the class of 2022

After retaining just four of the top 10 potential clients in Washington State (assuming JT Tuimoloau elsewhere), football in Washington must reverse that trend with the class of 2022. There are six four-star prospects in the state, and it is critical for Jimmy Lake and his staff to meet all of their commitments.

But the staff shouldn’t stop there, there are multiple super talented three star prospects in the state who have an offer or earn one. With that being said, let’s see who’s on Lake’s radar in the next recruiting cycle.

The Top Dawgs

Josh Conerly- The best offensive lineman on the west coast, if not in the country, is currently attending Rainier Beach High School. He has an offer for every major program around the country, and the Huskies should be in it for him to the end. Offensive line coach Scott Huff has proven himself to be one of the best recruiters in the country, and Conerly would be his biggest win yet outside of Myles Murao, but that’s strictly because Murao attended Mater Dei (California) High School.

Tobias Merriweather An elite receiver that Sam Huard would certainly love to keep throwing at, Merriweather is a must for receiver coach Junior Adams. Union High School’s 6’4 product has number one receiver potential written all over him and is a keen route planner for its size. As he continues to add strength, he will also add to his prowess as a jump ball receiver.

Malik Agbo- Another elite offensive lineman, the product of Todd Beamer High, has had an NFL-ready body since his freshman year. Now standing at 6’6 and nearly 300 pounds, he looks like he could start on Huff’s leash as a proper freshman. With plenty of natural power in his lower body and exceptional feet, he’s got a future NFL starter all over him.