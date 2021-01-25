Boris Becker says Australian tennis fans Novak Djokovic are completely wrong

The former coach of Novak Djokovics, Boris Becker, has become the latest tennis identity to defend the world’s No. 1 to help players stuck in quarantine, saying that local fans have him completely wrong.

The eight-time Australian Open champion was heavily criticized for speaking out about the lockdown terms, with his coronavirus-infected Adria Tour still fresh in our minds.

Djokovic later insisted that he was not selfish, difficult and ungrateful when he felt obliged to use his hard-earned privileges to make suggestions to Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley.

The 72 players and dozens of hard-quarantined support staff are now just days away from freedom after the Victorian government repeatedly shot down the prospect of relaxing the rules.

While Djokovics’ email exchange with Tiley bore little fruit, Becker said it remains a sore point that the Serb is unable to act without facing the music of tennis fans.

The points he wrote down were absolutely correct and legitimate, the German tennis great told Eurosport.

You get the feeling at this point that Djokovic can do whatever he wants, he just gets a lot of criticism (no matter what happens).

In this case really unjustified. He wanted to stand up for the players, just wanted to create fair conditions for everyone, but was sharply criticized, including by the country’s prime minister.

Boris Becker speaks with former protégé Novak Djokovic during the ATP Cup 2020. Credit: Getty

I think it is important for Australia and especially Melbourne that the players come to Melbourne. It’s good for the city and the economy. The land and the city benefit and then you have to treat the players more fairly and respectfully.

Djokovics’ relationship with casual and hardcore tennis fans – especially in Australia, where he has won eight of his 17 grand slam titles – has long been a point of contention.

I just feel like he has a sick obsession with wanting to be liked, Nick Kyrgios said as he famously covered the topic in 2019.

As if he wants to be like Roger (Federer). I just can’t stand him. This whole party he does after competitions, it’s so horrifying.

However, Becker is not the first to refute the renewed criticism of Djokovic in recent days.

Novak Djokovic enjoys the sun from his quarantine balcony. Credit: MONKEY

Argentinian player Guido Pella praised Djokovic for showing good intentions when he tried to quarantine the players.

Dominic Thiem, a player targeted by Pella for being silent during the saga, said Djokovic has certainly suffered unnecessary criticism in the past.

But the Austrian tried to distance himself from Djokovics’ attempts to intervene, saying he was unsure whether the response was unfair.

He tried to help the other players in Melbourne, but in Australia they did a great job with corona. It’s almost no more here, so Australia wants to keep it that way, Thiem said.

Djokovic had sent Tiley, who is also the Australian Opens Tournament Director, an email to brainstorm possible improvements for the quarantined players.

Novak Djokovic defeated Dominic Thiem in the 2020 Australian Open final. Credit: MONKEY

I really care about my fellow players and I also understand very well how the world is run and who is getting bigger and better and why, the 33-year-old wrote on Twitter.

I have earned my privileges in a hard way and for that reason it is very difficult for me to be just a spectator knowing how much every help, gesture and good word was important to me when I was small and insignificant in the world ranking.

That’s why I use my privileged position to be of service where and when needed.

He said the suggestions and ideas from players had been collected in a group chat about the issues being quarantined.

There was no harm in trying to help, Djokovic said.