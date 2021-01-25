Fans cheer on UMD Men’s Hockey at the AMSOIL Arena for the first time in months

In addition to family members, there were a limited number of tickets available for students – which reportedly sold out quickly.

DULUTH, Minn. – When the UMD Men’s Hockey Team returned from quarantine after a COVID situation delayed their series last week, it wasn’t the only cardboard cutouts that cheered them on – fans welcomed the Bulldogs back to AMSOIL for the first time since March.

“It’s nice,” said young Noah Wise, who saw the game with his father on Sunday. We’ve been waiting a long time to see them play here. “

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz relaxed restrictions earlier this month, allowing indoor venues like AMSOIL Arena to host 25 percent capacity fans with no more than 150 people.

So Bulldog Country showed up and what they lacked in numbers they made up for in spirit.

“It feels like we are getting back to normal. But these guys work really hard and they deserve the chance to play and it’s good to see them there, Jasen, said Noah’s father.

In addition to family members, there were a limited number of tickets available for students – which reportedly sold out quickly.

“I know there aren’t many of us, but those of us who are here certainly appreciate the opportunity,” said sophomore Aaron Nielsen.

With plenty of empty seats for social distance, masks required while watching and no compromises, it’s a bit different from the traditional stadium experience and very different from watching at home.

“It’s definitely something to get used to,” said Nielsen. It looks a bit different personally and it’s nice to feel the energy of the teams and try to help in any way.

But for the players on the ice, the personal support keeps those goals coming.

“My parents were able to come, so it was nice to see them again,” said UMD Forward Jackson Cates. It certainly gives a little more energy.

And the Bulldogs’ parents are excited to be back – but it’s a quick jolt back to reality for some moms. You forget the pace of the game, Tammy Anderson said, looking at her son: defender Matt Anderson.

When you watch on TV and how hard they hit, as mothers you personally cringe a little more. But it’s so much fun because you can see the guys playing so hard and you can feel that energy from them as they play, she said.

And for the players whose time is running out with UMD, that energy and support means even more to them and their families. “Both of our boys are seniors so we are very grateful,” said Anderson with Kobe Roth’s mom, Michelle Blunt.

“We’re cheering really loud, it’s hard to hear us with the masks on, but we tried hard and we’ve got cowbells!” she said.

And yes, hopefully they can get some more fans too, Forward Cates said.

So with eyes on the ice and ahead of the rest of the series, fans can’t wait for more opportunities to personally cheer their boys on.

Go dogs, Nielsen said. Go bulldogs! Nielsen exclaimed enthusiastically.