many projects for the smallest town Saint-Etienne Mtropole – Pirate Press





This year 2021 kicks off with a big disappointment for the mayor and the members of the city council, who would have loved to gather the residents around a glass of friendship to discuss and exchange ideas about the upcoming projects … The virus decided otherwise, but the mayor would like to share some information about future work in the city. The work will not fail The following works are being carried out in collaboration with the services of Saint-Etienne Mtropole (SEM): The municipality has launched a study to improve the parking and access to the municipality on the street side of Saint-Hand. The aim would be to improve the impact on the landscape by creating a mini car park and changing the visual impact of the household waste collection point. Moreover, the city will create a soft mode path in the city. This would be a first step in an opportunity to travel on foot and in a safety project, avoiding the use of cars in the village. As part of urban management, the municipality will complete the revision of the PLU. This document will make it possible to obtain a vision of the future zones intended for urbanization (individual and economic). Thanks to the signing of the agreement with SEM to provide multiple computing equipment as part of the digital school, the community will implement this great foundation. A playground next to the school Finally, the basins of the wastewater treatment plant are cleaned, this mission is fully managed by SEM. “The priority of the city team will be to do everything in its power to ensure that the inhabitants of the village enjoy well-being and a good life,” emphasizes Mayor Pascal Gonon. The community plans to develop the land next to the school and equip it with games (table tennis and table football). This creates a relaxation and meeting place for young people from the village and their families. After acceptance of the estate to the municipality of the building and part of the garden of Mrs. Thivillier, who passed away in 2019, the municipality started a consultation on the future of this building.

