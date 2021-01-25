Toffoli from Canadiens, Montreal therapist NHL First Stars of Week





NEW YORK – Montreal Canadiens center Tyler Toffoli and respiratory therapist Virginie Hébert of the University of Montreal Health Center (CHUM) have been named the NHL’s “First Stars” for the week ended Jan. 24.

Throughout the 2020-21 season, the NHL will celebrate the remarkable efforts of the off-ice stars that enable us to play our games in the midst of a pandemic by honoring primary health heroes from the regions represented by the weekly and monthly ‘ Stars’ of the League. “ Hébert has been a respiratory therapist (RT) since 2017 and works to maintain, restore or support the airway function for people with respiratory problems. During the pandemic, she has distinguished herself by providing additional training to colleagues to share the latest protocols and procedures to follow during this critical time, to keep patients and staff safe, and to reduce the risk of virus transmission. For the past 10 months, Hébert and her colleagues, along with doctors and other health care professionals, have worked selflessly to treat and hopefully save coronavirus patients with respiratory distress. Their duties include monitoring patients’ oxygen levels, managing their breathing, assisting with intubations and monitoring patients connected to mechanical ventilation equipment, exposing them to the sickest patients and dangerous aerosol procedures. Hébert’s dedication to her practice and to her patients has made her an invaluable primary care hero within CHUM’s respiratory therapy team. Rounding out the “Three Stars” of the week are Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski and Anaheim Ducks goalkeeper John Gibson. Find out more about each NHL player’s performance below: FIRST STAR – TYLER TOFFOLI, C, MONTREAL CANADIANS Toffoli led the NHL in goals (5), points (tied; 8) and plus / minus (tied; +6) over four games to take the Canadiens (4-0-2, 10 points) to a 3-0-1 send week, making Montreal the second team in league history to score a point in each of the first six games of a season, with every performance taking place on the road. He placed one assist in a 3–1 win over the Edmonton Oilers January 18. Toffoli then found the score sheet in three consecutive games against his former team, the Vancouver Canucks, with a hat-trick in a 6-5 shootout loss on January 20. , 2-1-3 in a 7-3 win on January 21 and one assist in a 5-2 win on January 23. In doing so, Toffoli – who signed with the Canadiens on October 12 – became the first player in League history to score each of his first five goals with a franchise against his previous team. 28-year-old Scarborough, Ont., Born and winner of the 2013-14 Stanley Cup (w / LAK) has amassed 150-158-308 in 531 NHL games with Montreal, Vancouver and the Los Angeles Kings. Video: MTL @ VAN: Toffoli scores SHG in 2nd period SECOND STAR – JOE PAVELSKI, C, DALLAS STARS Pavelski recorded 3-4-7, including a pair of winning goals, to lead the Stars (2 0 0, 4 points) to wins in each of their first two games of 2020-21. He tied the franchise record for points in a season opener, placing 2-2-4 in a 7-0 win over the Nashville Predators on January 22. Pavelski (1-2-3) then accounted for all three Dallas goals in a 3-2 win against Nashville January 24. At 36 years and 197 days, the Plover resident, Wis., Became the oldest player in NHL history to accumulate three or more points in each of his team’s first two games of a season, setting the mark. by Rod Gilbert (35 years, 99 days) 1976-77 with the New York Rangers. Video: NSH @ DAL: Pavelski earns third point with PPG in third place THIRD STAR – JOHN GIBSON, G, ANAHEIM DUCKS Gibson stopped 95 of the 99 shots he faced, going 2-0-1 with an average of 1.33 against goals, a serve percentage of 0.960 and a shutout to help the Ducks (2-2-2, 6 points) to collect in three of their four outings (2-1-1). He earned his 20th career shutout with 34 saves in a 1-0 win over the Minnesota Wild on January 18. Gibson then started each of Anaheim’s two games against the Colorado Avalanche, making 29 saves in a 3-2 overtime loss on January 22 and 32 stops in a 3-1 triumph on January 24. The 27-year-old Pittsburgh resident has appeared in 292 NHL games in his career and has compiled a record 141-104-35 (2.52 GAA, .919 SV%). Video: COL @ ANA: Gibson saves on Byram







