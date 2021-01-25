The female viewership in sports is steadily growing, but are the brands ready?

New Delhi: It has long been thought that television mainly offers content aimed at the female viewers. The family dramas and reality shows have revolved around this idea, and advertisers have made the most of it to reach their rooted female audience.

But what may have gone largely untapped is the slow but steady rise of female viewers who enjoy watching sports on television just as much as men. Whether it’s a working woman or the housewife who takes the time to watch her favorite game, juggling between work and day-to-day chores, they’ve eliminated gender from determining sports watchers.

Example: the number of female viewers in the sports genre grew by eight percent, from 17.6 billion impressions in 2018 to 19.1 billion impressions in 2019. At the same time, the urban market of Hindi GEC registered a 4 percent decline in the number of female viewers compared to 2018, according to data released by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

Women also contributed to the Indian Premier League (IPL) record number of TV viewership when it returned with its thirteenth edition last September. According to the data, there was a 21 percent growth in female viewership compared to the previous edition and it achieved a TVR of 5.4 among women compared to 2019 when it was 4.3. Female attention was also 1.8 times higher than other genres showing Tvision’s panel data.

Not only did this lead to an increase in ads targeting female audiences, but it also instilled confidence in brands to use it to promote their campaigns. One such bold marketing move was made by Niine Hygiene and Personal Care, who used the cricket arena to launch its groundbreaking ‘RuneForNiine’ campaign and raise awareness around menstrual hygiene. The Rajasthan Royals team took to the field with the brand logo on their purple jerseys and won admirers in all aisles. It was also the first time that an Indian sports team had been sponsored by a feminine hygiene product brand.

FMCG brands also didn’t hesitate to take advantage of the festive time on the country’s largest marketing platforms. Several brands including Mondelez, Adani Fortune, Nestle, Unilever, Coca Cola, Pepsi, Colgate saw an opportunity in the last edition of the competition and came on board to reach a family’s combined audience. One of the key factors and the uniqueness of IPL is that it has become a family viewing show, a time for brands to reach not only part of the audience but also the other members who may be influencing the buying portion.

In 2019, the Indian cosmetics brand Lotus also used IPL to market its exclusive range of sunblock for sports. To date, we are also the market leader in the sports sun protection category, given our targeted sports campaigns and highly innovative product range. While our main target audience remains women, men are also exposed to the brand and its products through IPL and other sporting events we focus on, said Dr. Ipsita Chatterjee, head of innovation, development and brand strategy, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd.

The recognition of the female public has also been driven by the growth of women’s sports that have gained popularity over the years and have been shown to attract significant audiences.

Sports targeting women and their sponsorships are great opportunities for us as a brand. In 2019, we were even the official beauty partners of Pinkathon, India’s largest women’s run. 2020 – the world changed and we weren’t able to run many professional collaborations for women-focused sporting events. Hope 2021 gives us a platform to take advantage of and focus on women’s-focused sporting events. That is certainly part of our future strategy, added Dr. Chatterjee adds.

More than 74.9 million viewers had watched the ICC Womens Cricket World Cup 2020, which was held just before the world shut down in March last year. India’s success in reaching the final with Australia made it the most watched ICC T20 event for women in history. The latest game registered 1.88 billion minutes of viewing, of which 1.1 billion minutes from male viewers and 0.8 billion minutes from female viewers.

The Women’s T20 Challenge held last November also registered a TVR of 1.3 compared to 0.5 in 2019. The tournament reached 105 million, compared to the 66 million mark for an international tour with the Indian men’s cricket team around the same time.

Industry heads argue that brands are now not only tapping into mainstream popular sports, but also exploring areas of emerging sports.

“When you look at the total viewership in sports, it’s skewed to men. But I don’t think brands ignore women. Whether it’s cricket, tennis, table tennis, badminton, brands are now open to these sporting events for women. If the outcome of the event generates more viewers and a higher rating, brands will decide accordingly, provided that the audience watching that event has an affinity with the product. It is a function of pricing for the comparison to the return on the investment and how it pays out. “It’s an era of purpose driven. I think the differentiator is if I can reach the same audience much cheaper elsewhere,” said Priti Murthy, CEO of OMD India.

With the increase in the female audience on cricket, IPL is becoming increasingly gender and age dependent for brands to target all audiences. It provides food for thought to categories such as FMCG, who have in the past left sports out of their media plans because their target audience doesn’t view those properties. As the number of viewers from all walks of life and families continues to increase, sports platforms such as IPL continue to evolve to become more inclusive for viewers and brands alike.