Sports
Bills’ Cole Beasley says he suffered from a broken fibula during the 2020 season
Cole Beasley did not mince words when asked about his health during the Bills’ end of the 2020 season. As of week 17, Beasley was included in the team’s weekly injury report with a knee injury. Despite the injury problems, Beasley played a key role in the Bills as they progressed to their first AFC title game since 1993. Buffalo’s attempt to reach the first Super Bowl in 27 years, however, just fell short, as the Bills fell to the defending champion Chiefs in AFC Championship Sunday’s game.
When asked how his health will affect his off-season plans, Beasley opened up about the seriousness of his end-of-season injury.
“I broke my fibula”, said Beasley, who added that it does not require an off-season operation. “It’s not a full hiatus. It was bad the first game I played, but then you take a few drugs and suck it.”
While he hasn’t detailed when he took the injury, it looks like Beasley took it during Buffalo’s week 16 win over New England. After not appearing on the injury report prior to that game, Beasley did not play in the Buffalo regular season finale after missing practice that week. He returned for Buffalo’s wild card game against the Colts, catching all seven of his goals for 57 yards in the Bills’ 27-24 win. After making no catch in Buffalo’s divisional round victory over Baltimore, Beasley caught seven of nine goals for 88 yards in Sunday’s loss to Kansas City.
“It wasn’t enough to really affect me,” Beasley said of the injury. Not at this moment. Just that first game and the Ravens just a little bit. But I felt pretty good about this game. So there is no excuse for anything. “
Despite the end-of-season injury, Beasley put together the best statistical season of his career. In his ninth season, the 31-year-old receiver achieved career heights with 82 receptions for 967 yards. He also caught four touchdowns while helping the Bills win their first division title since 1995.
“I’ve never had a season where I’ve been so bothered,” said Beasley. So just knowing that I can handle that, it teaches me about myself [and] the things I might have to do to be able to handle that maybe a little bit better. “
While he and his teammates fell short of a game to make it to the Super Bowl, Beasley is encouraged with the future the Bills holds. Buffalo, after failing to make it to the 1999-16 playoffs, has made it to the playoffs in three of the past four years.
“We have a lot of the right guys in the locker room to do what we need to do,” Beasley said. “We fell short, but apart from myself, for the most part it is a very young group. We build and learn together. We took a step last season, and this year we took another step., There is only one left. place to go, so that’s the goal. “
Beasley also praised the performance of quarterback Josh Allen, who was pretty tough on himself during the post-game press conference on Sunday. In his third season at Buffalo, Allen earned Pro Bowl honor after scoring 45 touchdowns during the regular season.
“I can say he’s too hard on himself, but he’ll do that no matter what I say because that’s the type of guy he is and that’s why we love him so much,” said Beasley. “We all have to get better …. He shouldn’t have to be Superman every game to win, and he’s done a lot this year. We wouldn’t have been there if he wasn’t there. Dude had a great year. “
