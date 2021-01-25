Animal welfare group asks judge to consider heavy fines and imprisonment in Cricket Hollow case

The animal welfare organization fighting the owners of the Iowas Cricket Hollow Zoo is asking the court to pay the owners a fine of about $ 50,000 and consider jailing the couple for up to six months if found guilty of contempt of the court.

The two owners of the now-closed zoo, Pamela and Thomas Sellner of Manchester, are accused of violating a 2019 court order requiring them to partner with rescue groups who would take custody of the animals due to numerous findings of neglect.

About 100 animals five bears, two cougars, a fox, a wolf, a camel and a wide variety of birds, turtles, hedgehogs, snakes and reptiles were mated by the judges on November 24, 2019, court order, but were not with the Manchester Zoo when rescue groups arrived at the roadside attraction on December 9, 2019.

The crucial issue facing the court is when the Sellners got rid of those animals. If they were sold or given away after Nov. 24, the couple could be found guilty of contempt of court.

The Sellners claim that while they allowed other individuals to take animals from the zoo after Nov. 24, this was done under agreements reached before the court order was issued. However, that claim is undermined by Sellners’ admission that even after Nov. 24, they still planned to reopen their zoo in spring 2020, which begs the question of why they would have sold or given away so many of their animals before court ordered them to relinquish ownership.

Pamela Sellner also testified at the trial that she sold many of the animals to unknown individuals in exchange for cash, so there is no documentation of when, or to whom, those animals were sold.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund, which is pursuing the disdain, says in new lawsuits that the Sellners are relying on a story so ridiculous it’s beyond any reasonable doubt a total fabrication.

The ALDF is asking the court to impose the maximum fine of $ 500 for each of the 29 animals that were not at the zoo on December 9, but were found there during a December 12 revisit by the rescue groups. The ALDF is also asking the court to issue a fine of $ 500 for any animal that failed to locate during either visit.

The organization is also asking the court to sentence the Sellners to six months in prison, unless the couple can return the missing animals or prove that this is impossible for them.

Sellners attorney Joey Hoover has argued that while his clients did not violate the injunction, the appropriate penalty for contempt of court would be a total fine of $ 100.

In its most recent post-trial briefing, the ALDF states that the Sellners produced paperwork, often in violation of state or federal law, to cover up their willful violations of court order. The organization claims that after the Iowa Supreme Court dismissed Sellners’ appeal from the Nov. 24 court order, the pair acted quickly to unload as many zoo animals as possible onto their friends in an effort to prevent the zoo animals from going to harm. . shrines and zoos where they would have received essential veterinary care and rehabilitation treatment.

The ALDF says Sellners’ efforts likely resulted in the deaths of at least two brown bears, a cougar, a fennec fox, three groundhogs, kinkajous and many other animals.