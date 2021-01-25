Women’s tennis linked to finish third in ASC West





Through: Joe Fisher, Sports Information Director RICHARDSON, Texas The Concordia Texas women’s tennis team, which came out of two consecutive conference tournaments, was selected to finish third in the American Southwest Conference West Division when the league released its preseason poll and player list on Monday. The Tornados finished 4-3 in a 2019-2020 season that was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the league’s preseason poll, voted on by the conference’s head coaches and sports information directors, CTX received 52 points along with one first-place finish and was selected to finish third in the western division. Hardin-Simmons is the favorite to win the ASC West, with 67 points and 10 votes in first place, followed by McMurry with 56 points and one vote for first place. Meanwhile, UT Dallas was picked to win the ASC East, with East Texas Baptist and LeTourneau finishing the top three, respectively. A duo of sophomores, Rachel Sweitzer and Isabella Wiik, represented CTX on the ASC Players to Watch list. Sweitzer had an impressive freshman campaign, starting with a third place finish in Flight D Singles at the ASC Fall Tournament. The Rowlett, Texas resident finished 3-4 on line six singles and 3-3 on line three doubles. Wiik, from Katy, Texas, showed great promise as a freshman by winning the Flight A doubles title alongside Cassandra Landeros-Cabrera at the ASC Fall Tournament and with a 4-3 singles record on line two. She had won three consecutive singles matches, all in straight sets, when the season ended early. Concordia Texas will try to secure their third consecutive conference tournament participation when they open the season on February 6 in a game with Texas Wesleyan at 2:00 PM in Austin, Texas. ASC Tennis preseason poll ladies 2021

East Division Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2020 record (ASC) 1. UT Dallas (9) 68 2-1 (0-0) 2. East Texas Baptist (3) 59 5-3 (0-0) 3. LeTourneau 45 1-10 (0-0) 4. Ozarks 39 3-4 (0-0) 5. Belhaven 29 2-4 (1-0) 6. Louisiana College 15 0-7 (0-1) Western division Rank Team (1st place votes) Pts. 2020 record (ASC) 1. Hardin-Simmons (10) 67 5-4 (1-0) 2. McMurry (1) 56 8-4 (0-0) 3. Concordia Texas (1) 52 4-3 (0-0) 4. Mary Hardin-Baylor 36 1-5 (0-0) 5 Howard Payne 26 0-7 (0-0) 6. Sul Ross State 15 0-1 (0-0) 2021 ASC Women’s Tennis Preseason Players to Watch Out For

Players selected by their respective head coach Name Cl. School residence Julia Keffer Jr. Belhaven Birmingham, Ala. Khin Lwin Jr. Belhaven Amarillo, Texas Rachel Sweitzer So. Concordia Texas Rowlett, Texas Isabella Wiik So. Concordia Texas Katy, Texas Kelsey Roberts So. East Texas Baptist Mansfield, Texas Maddi Davis So. East Texas Baptist McKinney, Texas Kaitlyn Hathorn Jr. Hardin-Simmons Abilene, Texas Landry Laywell So. Hardin-Simmons Thorndale, Texas Lexie Nave Fr. Howard Payne Brownfield, Texas Zoe Sprayberry Fr. Howard Payne Bells, Texas Bailey Deatherage So. LeTourneau Alvarado, Texas Mimi Samdi Sr. LeTourneau Jos, Nigeria Chloe Norris Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Kansas City, Mo. Katy Beach Fr. Mary Hardin-Baylor Lubbock, Texas Caryn Lawrence Fr. McMurry Rising Star, Texas Jasmine classes Fr. McMurry Seminole, Texas Alexis Rogers Sr. Ozarks Conway, Ark. Angelica Garcia Sr. Ozarks Amarillo, Texas Kaitlyn Cope Fr. Sul Ross State Fort Stockton, Texas Shanyce ramos Jr. Sul Ross State Corpus Christi, Texas Kathy Joseph * WV Sr. UT Dallas Williston, Vt. Samantha Wong Jr. UT Dallas Grapevine, Texas 2019 All-Conference *

2019 All-West Division W.

West Division Most Valuable Player 2019 V.

