The best indie stores in the Bay Area
Are you running out of ideas on how to spend your free time in quarantine? How about a new board game to play or a puzzle to puzzle over?
At these independent stores in the Bay Area game you’ll find new offerings like Betrayal at House on the Hill, classics like chess, and everything in between.
Gamescape
The OG of San Francisco gaming, Lower Haight’s Gamescape is packed with games and puzzles to please almost everyone. In addition to classic and newfangled board and card games, this store has brain teasers, models, word games and trivia, not to mention jigsaw puzzles galore. More serious gamers will find what they’re looking for in Gamescape’s collection of Magic: The Gathering cards and RPGs, and there are plenty of kid-friendly and cooperative games for households who would rather work together than declare victorious.
When you’re in the North Bay, you don’t have to come all the way to town to get your game fix. Gamescape has a second location in San Rafael. Both locations are currently open for in-store shopping and pick-up, as well as online ordering.
// 33 Divisadero (Lower Haight), gamescapesf.store; 1225 4th street (San Rafael), gamescape-north.com.
Game Post
One of the latest additions to the local game store scene, Game Post is a gamer wonderland sprinkled with a good splash of art supplies, stuffed toys and miniatures. In addition to board games, RPGs, and card games of the collectible and non-collectible varieties, this store has painting supplies and a family of soft, fluffy Pusheen and Totoro creatures. If your wallet is looking a little sparse these days, check out their selection of discounted used and dented games. Gift certificates are also available.
// Open for sidewalk pickup and online ordering, 689 Third St. (SoMa), sfgamepost.com.
Games of Berkeley
Games of Berkeley has been a favorite in East Bay for four decades and has one of the largest game selections on the West Coast. Their shelves are packed with jigsaw puzzles, board games, dice, cards and RPGs, as well as more active games such as darts, frisbee golf, and table tennis sets. From flying and building toys like Frisbees and Nanoblocks to craft supplies and STEM kits, Games of Berkeley’s even took care of the kids (and kids at heart). And if The Queen’s Gambit inspired you to start the game of kings, check out the shop’s extensive chess sets, pieces, boards and books.
// Open for in-store shopping and pick-up (no cash currently) or online ordering; 2510 Durant Ave (Berkeley), gamesofberkeley.com.
D20 Game Store
Alameda’s D20 Games does not play with time wasters such as jigsaw puzzles and model building. No, what D20 is all about is there in their name: games. Selections include games such as the cooperative Harry Potter Hogwarts Battle, monster-lurking immersive horror game Betrayal at House on the Hill, and tabletop Super-Skill Pinball: 4-Cade. Plus, you’ll find plenty of Magic: The Gathering, Pokemon, and D&D cards to keep you busy. Pro Tip: Try a loot bag for a little extra fun.
// Open for in-store shopping and pick-up or ordering online; 1530 Park St (Alameda), d20gamestore.com.
It’s your move
You don’t have to commit to buying a game to play to your heart’s content at It’s Your Move in Oakland. Not only does the store host near-daily in-store and online events, with a retail membership ($ 50 for up to two people) you can rent as many games as you want and take them home for just $ 2 a day. Their game library has more than 600 options, from Clue to Catan. If you’d rather buy your pleasure, It’s Your Move can help with that too. They offer a wide selection of classic and modern games and cards.
// Open for in-store shopping and pick-up or ordering online; 4920 Telegraph Ave., Ste B (Oakland), itsyourmoveoakland.com.
Dr. Comics & Mr. Games
For over 30 years, Dr. Comics & Mr. Games gamers and comic lovers from the store on Piedmont Avenue. There’s a selection of board games for households of all sizes, plus a wide variety of graphic novels and comic books from just about every genre. Need a recommendation? The expert staff of Dr. Comics & Mr. Games will not lead you astray.
// Open for shopping and in-store pick up; 4014 Piedmont Ave. (Oakland), about.me/drcomicsmrgames.
Isle of Gamers
In the South Bay, Isle of Gamers is the place to go for all things games. There is an extensive selection of jigsaw puzzles for puzzle enthusiasts; for the miniature painters plenty of figures and painting supplies. Board and card game enthusiasts of all ages will find something new (or an old classic) in their stack, and if you’d rather try a game before or instead of buying it, you can rent everything that catches your eye for a week jumps for $ 5 to $ 15 (games are quarantined for a week between rental periods). If your inner comic book geek needs a fix, check out Isle of Gamers’ sister store, Illusive Comics, in Santa Clara’s Franklin Square.
// Open to in-store shopping and pick up or order online; 2770 El Camino Real (Santa Clara), illusive-isle.com
Versus Game Store
While Versus has a solid selection of modern board games, their real strength lies in card games to collect. Whether you want single cards or full sets of Magic: The Gathering, Pokemon, Dragon Ball Super CCG, Final Fantasy TCG, Star Wars Destiny or YuGiOh, you will find them at Versus. They also buy Magic: The Gathering cards if you want to offload a few of your own.
// Open to in-store shopping or online ordering; 1716 Taraval St. (Parkside), versusgamessf.com.
