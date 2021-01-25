Chargers hire Saints QBs coach Joe Lombardi as the offensive coordinator





Perhaps the biggest voice in Justin Herbert’s ear moving forward is decided. Joe Lombardi, who has coached quarterbacks for the Saints for the past five seasons, has agreed with the Chargers to be their offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Consider it one of the more critical hires for new defensive head coach Brandon Staley. It’s also an opportunity that Lombardi has been working towards for a while. Lombardi’s hiring was made official by the team on Monday afternoon as the Chargers also announced that they would hire Renaldo Hill as defensive coordinator and Derius Swinton as special teams coordinator. The 49-year-old assistant briefly served as OC for the Lions and joined Jim Caldwell in Detroit in 2014. That season saw a playoff appearance and Matthew Stafford’s only Pro Bowl selection. But after the Lions struggled with a 1-6 start to start the next campaign, Lombardi was sent off. He would return to New Orleans, where he had already served as Drew Brees’ QBs coach from 2009-13 and contributed to a Super Bowl title. The Chargers and Staley will look for similar results by pairing Lombardi with Herbert, who has just had a record-breaking rookie season. While the supporting cast numbers from the first round of 2020 are about the same on the field, he will be working on the sidelines with a distinctly different squad. Former OC Shane Steichen left LA to be the OC for the Eagles, while QBs coach Pep Hamilton as OC has sparked outside interest. The relationship and results between Lombardi and Herbert will be crucial to the future of the Chargers and possibly the long term.

