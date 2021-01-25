Explainer: What is Australia Day, why protests, Cricket Australia’s position, Margaret Court controversy

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day this year on January 26. Meanwhile, a few oceans away, Australia will also mark a day of national importance, albeit an intensely debated day.

Australia Day is essentially a controversial holiday that has polarized Australians since before January 26 became the set day for these celebrations. Protests are a hallmark of the day in Australia and this time sports organizations such as Cricket Australia have taken a stand not to validate the origin of the holiday and drop the name of match promotions.

Here’s a quick look at the history behind this holiday and why it is in the midst of a heated socio-political debate.

Australia Day is Australia’s official national day and is celebrated annually on January 26 to commemorate the arrival of the First Fleet to Sydney in 1788. Indigenous Australians call the day ‘Invasion Day’ and there is growing support for the date to be changed to one that can be celebrated by all Australians. – Getty images

Origin:

This is a holiday with a colonial past. On January 26, 1788, Captain Arthur Phillip, commander of the first fleet of 11 British ships, arrived at Sydney Cove, marking the birth of a new British colony.

Its consistent compliance on January 26 is a recent development, dating back to 1994. (More details on the evolution of the holiday here)

Who is protesting today and why?

The formation of the Australian colony also meant an invasion of indigenous lands and people and this aspect of the day is the basis for the protests against this holiday which takes place on January 26.

Invasion day, survival day, day of mourning / grief, several expressions have been coined to enforce a recognition of the historical experiences of Aboriginal and indigenous communities during and after colonization. Protests have also sparked calls against racial injustice and inequality.

What do the protesters want?

Much of the criticism that Australia Day has provoked is not intended to be a national holiday, but rather the day it is designated for it. A hashtag – #ChangeTheDate comes into circulation every year around this time, calling for an alternate day to commemorate the holiday that doesn’t hurt the sentiments of Australia’s indigenous communities.

Polls in the country suggest that there is greater demand among younger populations to change the date of the holiday, suggesting a generational divide over its historical significance. According to the BBCAlternative dates suggested over the years include May 27 (the day marks the day in 1967 when the indigenous people were given constitutional rights), January 1 (when the Australian Constitution went into effect in 1901), or even 8 may be a play on the word partner.

However, the debate over the date is a small part of a larger discussion of Australia’s relationship to its colonial past and the recognition of the historical hardships of its indigenous communities and culture.

Where does Cricket Australia come into the picture?

Cricket Australia has decided to drop the term Australia Day in promotions for Big Bash League matches scheduled on the bank holiday. The games are now being promoted as the January 26 games.

In addition, three Big Bash clubs – The Sydney Thunder, Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades – will wear native jerseys, while the Melbourne franchises have decided to continue using Australia Day in their branding.

Cricket Australia’s decision comes as an attempt to normalize conversations about the date’s controversial history. – Getty images

Cricket Australia’s decision comes as an attempt to normalize conversations about the date’s controversial history. A barefoot circle, Welcome to Country, and smoking ceremony will also precede the day’s matches, in line with the recommendations of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Cricket Advisory Committee (NATSICAC).

This move was criticized by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who asked Cricket Australia to focus on cricket.

“I think a little bit more focus on cricket and a little bit less focus on politics would be my message to Cricket Australia,” he told Australian radio station 4RO.

Among the votes in support of the CA’s decision is NATSICAC co-chair and former Australian player Mel Jones.

“It is an admission that it is a really painful day for many,” said Jones ABC. “We have five indigenous players playing these games and many indigenous fans coming to cricket, we want to make this space as safe and inclusive as possible.”

“We don’t get a choice these days as to whether we want to be a role model in sport, but you do get the choice to be a good or a bad one,” she added.

The Prime Minister explained what he thought this day should mean for the Australian community.

“Australia Day is all about acknowledging how far we’ve come,” he said. “When those 12 ships arrived in Sydney all those years ago, it wasn’t a particularly flashy day for the people on those ships either. What that day shows so far is how far we’ve come as a country and I think that’s why important is to mark it that way.

His comments about the people who made up the British fleet have also been met with criticism, from cricketers Dan Christian and Usman Khwaja to Olympian Cathy Freeman, among others.

@RTLnews read the room, Prime Minister. @CricketAus lead the way because your government does not. Millions of children will be watching us @BBL games on Jan. 26, and they’ll see us fighting racism and promoting inclusion for all. Take note. – Dan Christian (@ danchristian54) January 22, 2021

I think it is quite insignificant that ScoMo is telling CA “a little more focus on cricket and a little less focus on politics”. CA could say the same in reverse, but what’s going to fix that? Someone has to take action to find out what works for us as a nation. Well said buddy https://t.co/KjwK5VY1mE – Usman Khawaja (@Uz_Khawaja) January 22, 2021

You cannot compare the experiences of those 12 ships that arrived for the first time

this country for what their arrival meant for all generations of the First Nations people in Australia! – Cathy Freeman (@CathyFreeman) January 22, 2021

Jason Gillespie, the only Australian male indigenous cricketer to play for the national test team, also supported his friends and colleagues at Cricket Australia saying, “I am proud that CA is at the forefront of this important conversation.”

Megan Schutt, national women’s cricketer, also quickly condemned Prime Minister Morrison’s comments.

My word, this is embarrassing … and insensitive and divisive, maybe you should focus more on politics and less on cricket? https://t.co/weoHX5D0kV – Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) January 21, 2021

In search of controversy Margaret Court returns to public attention

At the Australian Open, Margaret Court is finding her way back into the conversation not so much because of her impressive performance in the sport, but because of her controversial comments about the LGBTQIA + community.

Australian media reports that controversial former tennis champion Margaret Court will receive the country’s highest award on the Australia Day honors roll, and the apparent decision is already being criticized.

The 78-year-old’s nomination as a Companion of the Order of Australia was set to be revealed late on Monday, but it was leaked on social media. The award honors Courts outstanding service to tennis as a winner of a record 24 Grand Slam titles and a mentor to young athletes. But tennis performance in court has recently been overshadowed by her views on homosexuality, conversion therapy, same-sex marriage and transgender people.

Victoria State Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said he did not support the Court in receiving the honor.

I don’t believe she has any views consistent with the vast majority of people in our country that people, particularly from the LGBTQ community, see as equal and deserve dignity, respect and security, he said.

Tennis is full of lesbians. Even when I was playing, there were only a few there, but that couple leading took youngsters to parties, Court said. And what you get on top is often what you get through that sport, Court told Vision Christian Radio in 2017.

Court, a Pentecostal church that runs the Victory Life Center church in Perth, Western Australia, said she would not change her mind. All my life I’ve had those views, and I just said what the Bible says, she said.

“Because we live in a season … even those LGBT and the schools – it’s of the devil, it’s not of God,” she told her congregation in 2019.

I should always be able to express my views biblically, be a pastor, and help people with marriages and family. And I will never change those views, she added.

Last year, in 2020, Court was honored for the 50th anniversary of completing a Grand Slam calendar year that won all four major tournaments in 1970. But former tennis stars including Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, John McEnroe and current player Andy Murray are calling for the court’s name to be removed from Melbourne Park’s Margaret Court Arena due to her views.

McEnroe on Court in 2020: “Serena, do me a favor, get two more Grand Slams this year and get 25 so we can leave Margaret and her insulting views in the past, where they both belong.”



(With input from AP)