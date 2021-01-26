Eden Richardson, LSU Women’s Tennis Has Unfinished Business | Sport





Born and raised in England, Eden Richardson is looking forward to returning to the NCAA tournament. Richardson’s first time in America was on a week-long visit to her top three college options: LSU, Arizona State and South Carolina in 2017. “I really like the campus and the people,” she said. “I love the atmosphere on the campus and the great facilities. That’s what brought Richardson from England to America. It actually went a lot smoother than I thought, everyone and that Southern hospitality, everyone was hospitable and very good to me, Richardson said. While Edens’ mother was working as a receptionist, Eden played tennis. Many people told my mother that I had very good hand-eye coordination and that she should teach me. “ This would be the beginning of Richardsons tennis career. Before coming to LSU, Richardson was ranked 130th in the ITF World Junior rankings. Richardson also represented Team Great Britain at the Nike Under-16s Youth Junior National Tennis Championships, where she won her first national title. During her tenure at LSU, Richardson has achieved tremendous success. Winning the doubles in 2018 is by far my proudest moment in my LSU career, “she said.” Along with her championship victory, Richardson has been named All-American, Louisiana Player of the Year and in the All-SEC First Team. My favorite thing about tennis is to compete. I like competitions, and I am a very competitive person, ”said Richardson. As the team leader, Anna [Loughlan] and I’m probably the noisiest on the team. I’m probably the loudest on the field. “ With the entire LSU women’s tennis team returning, Richardson is hopeful that she and her teammates can pick up where they were from last season before it broke down. We did very well, “she said.” I think we can do very well this season. Personally, I want to go back to the NCAA tournament and become an All-American again. LSU women’s tennis kicks off their season against Rice January 31 at 12 noon at the LSU Tennis Complex.

