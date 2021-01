Table tennis professionals are starting to test the wearable sensor from the Kyoto company that visualizes swing data

A visualization of the movement of a table tennis racket can be seen in this image from Kyocera Corp. Among the measured data are the angle of the blade and the speed of its swing; it also quantifies the characteristic use of the rackets by players and their habits. KYOTO – The movement of table tennis rackets has been made visible with smartphones thanks to a highly sensitive gyro sensor developed by Kyocera Corp. who attaches to paddles and follows their movements. Trials to turn the sensor into a usable product will begin in February, and Kyocera from Kyoto will partner with Ryukyu Asteeda from Okinawa prefecture, one of the table tennis teams in Japan’s professional table tennis T. League. Three athletes from Ryukyu Asteeda will be using the technology for a year, which is expected to reveal problems making it a full-featured product. Keio University’s Keio Research Institute at SFC, in Kanagawa prefecture south of Tokyo, partnered with Kyocera, in western Japan, to develop a three-axis crystal gyro sensor module that serves as the heart of the system. Built with a three-axis acceleration sensor to track movement and a three-axis geomagnetic sensor to monitor the direction of the rackets, the entire unit fits on the grip of a racket. Among the variables the device detects are the angle of the racket’s blade, the arc and speed of the swing, and the timing with which it hits the ball. It then sends the data to the screens of computers and smartphones, where the information is visualized. Table tennis rackets move so fast that the naked eye cannot record the details of their action, and the use of digital technology makes it possible to make those fine elements visible. The images produced can be viewed from a number of angles, and it is also possible to compare your swing with the swings of advanced players. Characteristics and habits of people’s fluctuations can also be quantified, and the technology can be used to support training and coaching.



The three-axis crystal gyro sensor module that attaches to the handle of a table tennis racket is shown in this image from Kyocera Corp. Over the year of in-the-field testing that will take place, its accuracy and usefulness – among other variables – will be explored to make it a tradable product. The company plans to have it widely used in Asia, where the number of participants in the sport is increasing, and in the rest of the world. It is also possible to attach the sensor to athletes’ bodies, and the company continues plans to develop the system for compatibility in other competitive disciplines and in non-sport applications. (Japanese original by Yasuhiro Okawa, Kyoto Bureau)

