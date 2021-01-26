A Hall of Fame poll allows players to vote

There is only one sure way to become an eligible voter for the Baseball Hall of Fame: Compile 10 consecutive years of membership in the Baseball Writers Association of America. Another group considers managers, referees, executives and long-retired players, but since its inception in 1936, the Hall has always asked writers to be the chief judges for the games’ highest honor. The latest election results will be announced on Tuesday.

But even the most experienced, well-placed writer could not understand the game as well as a player. What if voters got out of the dugout instead of the press box? Perhaps, with their intimate perspective, players can more easily agree to select the best of the best.

I think they would definitely reach more consensus, said Ben Davis, a former catcher for San Diego, Seattle and the Chicago White Sox. You know who the best man in your league is. When you go through your game plan, there is always one guy who won’t let you beat. It’s the same for every team.

Ryan Spaeder, an author and statistician, has sought such opinions in recent years, inspired by a conversation with Kevin Youkilis, the former All-Star infielder. When Youkilis suggested that anyone with major league experience should have a vote for the Hall of Fame, Spaeder decided to question as many as he could find.