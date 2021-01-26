Sports
A Hall of Fame poll allows players to vote
There is only one sure way to become an eligible voter for the Baseball Hall of Fame: Compile 10 consecutive years of membership in the Baseball Writers Association of America. Another group considers managers, referees, executives and long-retired players, but since its inception in 1936, the Hall has always asked writers to be the chief judges for the games’ highest honor. The latest election results will be announced on Tuesday.
But even the most experienced, well-placed writer could not understand the game as well as a player. What if voters got out of the dugout instead of the press box? Perhaps, with their intimate perspective, players can more easily agree to select the best of the best.
I think they would definitely reach more consensus, said Ben Davis, a former catcher for San Diego, Seattle and the Chicago White Sox. You know who the best man in your league is. When you go through your game plan, there is always one guy who won’t let you beat. It’s the same for every team.
Ryan Spaeder, an author and statistician, has sought such opinions in recent years, inspired by a conversation with Kevin Youkilis, the former All-Star infielder. When Youkilis suggested that anyone with major league experience should have a vote for the Hall of Fame, Spaeder decided to question as many as he could find.
As of Monday afternoon, Spaeder had attracted 76 players this year’s pollfrom Hall of Famers like Carlton Fisk and Larry Walker to players with short careers like Steve Holm and Bucky Jacobsen. In the Spaeders poll, only three candidates reached the 75 percent introduction threshold: Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Todd Helton.
The early return among the writers yielded another, somewhat unlikely choice: Curt Schilling, the power pitcher, postseason stalwart and vocal critic of the news media who promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory. Among the 182 BBWAA votes made public late Monday afternoon as counted by Ryan Thibodaux on Twitter only Schilling achieved more than 75 percent, although Bonds (72.5 percent) and Clemens (72) were close behind.
Some voters have opted out of the trial, citing the difficulty of applying the Hall of Fames’ character guidelines to players using performance-enhancing drugs, especially in the pre-testing era. Some organizations, such as The New York Times, the Los Angeles Times, and the Washington Post, prohibit writers from voting for awards because they believe writers should report the news, not the news.
Writers who don’t disclose their ballots are generally more selective, so most players support disapprovals when the full results are released. However, between the polls, the difference between the opinion of the player and the writer is not as pronounced as it seems.
No candidate reached 80 percent of both voting groups. The candidates in the 40-49 percent range among writers (Gary Sheffield, Billy Wagner, Andruw Jones and Omar Vizquel) were grouped between 53 and 65 percent among players who were better but still fell short of the introduction requirement. Helton, the longtime Colorado Rockies slugger who played home games in a hitters paradise, got far more support from players than from writers, but he also had more new votes among returning writers than any other candidate, achieving more than 50 percent in his third years on the ballot.
Just as you can’t control who you play on the schedule, you can’t control WHERE you play when you’re called up, Schilling wrote on Spaeders’s site. He performed in an incredible career at the Hall of Fame level. He also gets a lot less recognition as a defender than he should.
Fisk told Spaeder he would vote for Schilling, Vizquel, Wagner, Mark Buehrle, Torii Hunter, Andy Pettitte and Aramis Ramirez, leaving the bonds and Clemens. Walker selected the maximum 10 candidates, including Bonds and Clemens, but two Hall of Famers who asked Spaeder to remain anonymous were stingier. One only voted for Helton, Vizquel, Scott Rolen and Jeff Kent, and another replied that I would not vote for anyone on the current eligibility list.
Eric OFlaherty, the former reliever, acknowledged he was torn about voting for steroid-bound players, but said the widespread use of amphetamines also gave players an edge. Because voters flatly ignored the use of those drugs, also known as greenies, he couldn’t penalize players for using other performance enhancers.
I usually feel like the steroid guys have to come in because I took a greenie once and felt like I could build a spaceship three minutes later, OFlaherty wrote explaining his voice on the Spaeders website. I pitched that day, and I had an easy inning and would have gone 12 more innings had they allowed me.
OFlaherty also voted for Schilling, simply explaining, he was really good at baseball. No player addressed the specifics of Schillings’ controversial social media presence, although only 57.9 percent voted for him, compared to 75.3 percent of writers.
Schilling himself voted for Helton, Jones, Kent, Rolen, Vizquel, Wagner and Bobby Abreu, providing a series of statistics to Spaeder and emphasizing the importance of defense, especially with Rolen and Vizquel.
If defense matters, which goes well beyond what Hall of Fame voters consider, then they are both locks, he wrote.
John Baker, a former catcher of the Marlins, Padres and Cubs, among his 10 squads, included five players linked to performance-enhancing bonds, Clemens, Sheffield, Manny Ramirez and Sammy Sosa. It would be a ship, Baker wrote, to assume that all of the current Hall of Famers were spotless.
How do you think people played chocolate milk for twenty years? he later wrote and added, Induct Bonds and Clemens, bring Sammy back to Wrigley (and to Cooperstown), and have a willingness to stick to the idea that context and nuance are important to growth and understanding.
Baker called Bonds the greatest hitter who ever lived, and emphatically pointed out that baseball was not integrated when Ted Williams began his career in 1939. Davis said the Bonds’ exclusion was baffling.
The fact that Bonds isn’t in it just amazes me, really, he said. You can say whatever you want about whatever he took, but he’s the best baseball player to ever walk the planet, period. It’s not even close.
Many writers share that view, but probably not enough for Bonds, Clemens, or whoever, perhaps to get the call of a lifetime on Tuesday.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]