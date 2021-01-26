



Bellamy returns to Michigan Football Program as a Wide Receivers Coach

ANN ARBOR, me. – Head football coach at the University of Michigan Jim Harbaugh today (Monday, January 25) announced the recruitment of Ron Bellamy as the programme’s broad recipient coach. Bellamy has been one of Michigan’s most successful soccer coaches for the past decade. “Ron is both a great person and an excellent coach and mentor,” said Harbaugh, the J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach. “He shows great energy and enthusiasm for teaching and developing young men and has built lasting relationships with his players. We are delighted to welcome Ron and his wife, Aamira, and their children to the Michigan Football family.” “I am excited about the opportunity to return to my alma mater as an assistant coach,” said Bellamy. “I look forward to working with Coach Harbaugh and this excellent staff as we work every day to put the players in the best position to be successful on and off the field. Michigan means a lot to me and my family, and we can. “I’m not waiting to get to work helping the soccer program reach its team goals. I’m coming home again. Go for blue!” Harbaugh also announced that the program has agreed on contract extensions with Jay Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore . Jay Harbaugh will coach the tight ends and continue to coordinate the special teams units, while Moore will move and coach the offensive line and take on duties as co-offensive coordinator. Recently hired alum Mike Hart will supervise the running backs, and the offensive coordinator Josh Gattis works with the broad receivers alongside Bellamy. Head coach Jim Harbaugh will coach the team’s quarterbacks. Those moves round out the Wolverines’ offensive coaching staff heading into the 2021 season. Bellamy completed his 11th year as head football coach at West Bloomfield High School and captured the Division 1 state championship with a 41-0 win over Davison on Saturday (January 23) at Ford Field in Detroit. Bellamy helped the Lakers set an 11-1 record in 2020 and secure their first state title. He led the Lakers to the playoffs in each of the past seven years, including a trip to the Division 1 Finals in 2017 and back-to-back appearances in the Regional Finals in 2018 and 2019. Bellamy collected a 76-41 record during his 11 seasons at the helm of West Bloomfield. Prior to his arrival, the school only qualified for the playoffs twice. Bellamy has helped its players achieve their goal of playing collegiate football by helping 165 players earn scholarships, including 50 at the FBS level. A student athlete in Michigan, Bellamy started 25 of the 36 games he played on wide receiver during his career. He reeled in 67 receptions for 888 yards and nine touchdowns in his career, including 46 catches for 530 yards and five TDs as a senior. He received his degree in sports management and communications from Michigan in 2003. After graduation, Bellamy signed with the Miami Dolphins as an undrafted free agent. He was part of the Dolphins exhibition squad in 2003 and 2004 and spent stints with the Baltimore Ravens (2005) and Detroit Lions (2007-08). Bellamy received a master’s degree in education from Wayne State in 2011. Born in New Orleans, La., Bellamy attended Archbishop Shaw High School. He was a four-year-old honorable student who competed in soccer and track, earning all districts, all subways, all states and All-America honors in both sports. Bellamy and his wife, Aamira, have two children.

