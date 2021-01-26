Bantul the great creator wins Padma Shri | Kolkata News





Kolkata: Padma Awards 2021 continues the trend to honor many unsung heroes who have silently contributed in the arts, education and social work fields. While the list does not include Padma Vibhushan or Padma Bhushan winners from Bengal, there are seven recipients of Padma Shri from this state, including author Narayan Debnath, table tennis player Mouma Das, social worker Guru Maa Kamalini Soren, and educator Jagadish Chandra Halder.

On Monday, Debnath’s daughter-in-law Archana had to repeat the news several times before the 97-year-old author could figure out what was happening. The first reaction from the oldest and most working author in the country was: They finally chose me?

For over 70 years, Debnath has created signature Bengali comics such as Bantul the Great, Nante Fante and Handa Bhonda. He holds the record of longest running comics by an individual artist for the Handa Bhonda series and is the first and only Indian comic artist to receive a DLitt. Even now, Debnath regularly sits at his desk trying to make up stories. But some days it goes blank. Those are the days when he suffers the most, Archana said.

Das, a two-time Olympian with many medals at Commonwealth Games and championships, had received a call from the ministry on Monday morning. Arjuna’s prize winner dedicated the award to daughter Aditri Das Chakraborty and said: This award means so much to me. After what happened last year when practice and the tournament stopped due to Covid-19, this is a huge motivation to bring India laurels again. This is also great news for table tennis and should inspire young people.

For Biren Kumar Basak from Fulia, this award is a recognition of his work in the art and development of weavers. Basak, who once sold sarees on the streets of Kolkata, now owns a business with a turnover of more than Rs 25 crore this year. Known for reinventing the traditional jamdani motif, Basak now collaborates with 5,000 weavers, including 2,000 women. I am happy that they have become self-sufficient. This prize goes to all my weavers, the 70-year-old said.

Seventy-eight-year-old Sujit Chattopadhyay, a teacher from Uttar Ramnagar Ausgram in East Burdwan, is very pleased with the recognition. More than a year and a half after his retirement, Chattopadhyay runs a pathshala in his home and coaches students for just Re 1 a year. I am a very humble teacher who coaches students from Jangalmahal. I never expected this award and I am very grateful to those who have recognized my work. I want recognition for unsung heroes of villages who are doing a good job. That’s what happened in my case, he said.

Dharma Narayan Barma has also won the honor. Barma, a retired Sanskrit teacher from Tufanganj in Cooch Behar, is known for his contribution to promoting the Kamtapur language. After working on the history of the language and writing its grammar, Barma also has a number of publications. Former Head of Department of the University of North Bengal, Anandagopal Ghosh, had written a foreword to one of his books. I welcome this award to him, Ghosh said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos