Covid-19: NZ Cricket boss David White ‘positive’ menacing tours continue





Phil Walter / Getty Images David White, the New Zealand CEO, worked closely with the England Cricket Board for 12 months prior to the Junes tour.

New Zealand Cricket CEO David White is confident that the ongoing Covid-19 fear in Northland will not affect impending travels from Australia’s men’s and women’s sides. Even Australia’s decision on Monday to suspend its one-way bubble with New Zealand for 72 hours in the aftermath of the new community case hasn’t shaken White’s confidence. We are very confident that the trips to New Zealand will continue with the Australian teams. We’ve been led by the New Zealand government agencies all summer, they’ve been great and very supportive, and we’ll be led by them, White said. The Black Caps, confirmed on Tuesday morning to play tests against England in June at Lord’s (London) and Edgbaston (Birmingham), will host in five Twenty20s Australia starting February 22 in Christchurch. READ MORE:

* Black Caps returns to Lord’s as England confirm two tests ahead of the WTC final in June

* Black Caps travel to England, India inked while NZ Cricket signals test cricket shift

* The Australian cricket team can be in two countries at the same time to complete the Black Caps tour

* Black Caps series in Australia called off, but government approves inbound travel

After hosting England in three ODIs and three T20s, the White Ferns will be hosting Australia in three T20s and three ODIs starting February 23. What’s great is that the English women land in New Zealand today. So they will be here for a tour, which our White Ferns are very much looking forward to, and great preparation for the World Cup next year, White said. Phil Walter / Getty Images The Black Caps will play at least two tests against host country England in June. He also confirmed that the White Ferns would be touring England later this year, although the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) will not announce matches until later this week. The two tests of the Black Caps in England are scheduled for June 2-6 and June 10-14, regardless of whether New Zealand makes it to the final of the World Test Championship. Stuff is tentatively scheduled for June 18-22, also at Lords. Despite Covid-19’s grim plight and current UK lockdown, White downplayed safety concerns. Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images The White Ferns will host England and Australia in white ball cricket in February and March. We’ve been working with the ECB for the past 12 months, just together on the different bio bubbles and stuff. They are very sophisticated, very sophisticated in their approach, and we are confident that it will all be fine for our players, he said. Stuff understands that health logistics are being worked out and that there are contingency plans for the June tests, including the WTC final. Southamptons Rose Bowl is a likely alternative venue with its on-site hotel if the matches are to be played in a bio bubble with no crowds. It’s a highlight for a test player to play at Lord’s. I think 2015 was the last time we played there so I know the players are really excited. SKY TV Black Cap Adam Milne braved a nasty hand injury and produced remarkable bowling figures for Sydney Thunder. The English tests have been in the pipeline since New Zealand Cricket approached the ECB last year and indicated that the Black Caps were ready to tour. They came back saying you’d like to play after the IPl and before the Indian series? and we said of course, so we’re really excited about that, White said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos