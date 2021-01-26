Michigan Football Announces Coaching Changes, Finalizes Staff





The off-season of the Michigan unrest continues. The Wolverines announced Monday night that coach Sherrone Moore will now coach the offensive line, take the place of Ed Warinner and be the co-offensive coordinator. In addition, Michigan has added a former player Ron Bellamy to the staff as a receiver coach, while Jay Harbaugh will now coach tight ends and special teams. Jim Harbaugh will coach the quarterbacks. [Why Ron Bellamy’s move from West Bloomfield to Michigan football is just the beginning] In a release announcing all relocations, UM also stated that it has signed Jay Harbaugh and Moore for contract extensions. With the announcement, theWolverines’ final coaching staff consists of offensive coordinator Moore, Bellamy, Jay Harbaugh, Josh Gattis (who will coach the receivers alongside Bellamy), running backs coach Mike Hart, defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, defensive coach Shaun Nua, linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary, security coach George Helow and coach and co-defensive coordinator Maurice Linguist. The only remnants of the previous staff are Gattis, Jay Harbaugh, Moore, Nua and Jean-Mary. Moore, who has just finished his third season with Michigan, has no previous experience as an attacking line coach or play-caller and joined U-M’sstaff in 2018 after previously coaching tight ends at Central Michigan from 2014-17. He previously worked at Louisville as an atight ends coach from 2012-13 and a graduate assistant from 2009-11. Moore played offensive line during his college career; he appeared in 14 games as a security guard at Oklahoma between 2006-07 and was a two-year starter at Butler County (Kansas) Community College. Warinner took over as the offensive line coach shortly after being hired as an analyst for the 2018 season. Under his supervision, Michigan’s pass protection improved significantly, and four starters from the 2019 attack line Cesar Ruiz, Ben Bredeson, Michael Onwenu and Jon Runyan Jr. were selected in the 2020 NFL draft. The fifth starter on that line, Jalen Mayfield, is expected to be a high pick in April’s draft. Warinner’s contract expired on January 11. Bellamy played in Michigan from 1999-2002. A former wide receiver, he played in 41 games and finished his career with 67 receptions for 888 yards and nine touchdowns. Played for three different NFL teams from 2003 to 2008. Ron is both a great person and an excellent coach and mentor, Jim Harbaugh said in a statement. He shows a lot of energy and enthusiasm for teaching and developing young men and has built lasting relationships with his players. We are delighted to welcome Ron and his wife, Aamira, and their children to the Michigan Football family. Bellamy took over as West Bloomfield’s head coach in 2010 and flipped a previously dying schedule, taking the Lakers to the league championship in 2017 and the only two appearances in program history in 2020. And while West Bloomfield fell from Clarkston in his first title appearance, Bellamy coached the team to a state title.by beating Davison, the defending champion, 41-0. I am excited about the opportunity to return to my alma mater as an assistant coach, Bellamy said in the statement. I look forward to working with Coach Harbaugh and this excellent staff as we work every day to put the players in the best position to be successful on and off the pitch. Michigan means a lot to me and my family, and we can’t wait to get to work helping the football program achieve the team goals. I’m coming home again. Please contact Orion Sang at[email protected]. Follow him on Twitter@orion_sang. Learn more about the Michigan Wolverines and sign up for ourWolverines newsletter.The Free Press started with onenew digital subscription model. Here’s how you canget access to our most exclusive Michigan Wolverines content.







