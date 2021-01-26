Texas A&M Womens Tennis Falls to # 2 UCLA





THE ANGELS Texas A&M women’s tennis dropped a 4-0 result for the No. 2 UCLA Bruins at the Los Angeles Tennis Center Monday afternoon. UCLA improves to 2-0 during the season as the Aggies drop to 3-1. In doubles, UCLA took the first point of the game by recording a win on lane two, followed quickly by a win on lane one. Riley McQuaid and Jessica Anzo tied for 4-4 with Abi Altick and Taylor Johnson, but the game was unfinished after the Bruins took a 1-0 lead. The Aggies were able to win the first set in two of their singles matches, as Katya Townsend led Jada Hart 6-3, while Renee McBryde led 6-4 after the first stanza against Vivian Wolff. UCLA followed by registering wins on track one and track six and had a 3-0 lead with four outstanding singles matches. The Bruins took up the clincher on lane two, beating the Aggies 4-0. A&M finished with a 1-1 record at the 13th annual ITA Kickoff Weekend and has a 6-2 record at the tournament since Mark Weaver was named head coach in 2015-16. Following their win on Monday, UCLA will advance to the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships. NEXT ONE Texas A&M women’s tennis returns home on Saturday, January 30, as the Aggies prepare to host SMU and Abilene Christian in a doubleheader at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. The first service against the Mustangs is scheduled for 12:00 PM and the game against Abilene Christian is scheduled for 5:00 PM POSTMATCH QUOTES TEXAS A&M QUOTES Head Coach Mark Weaver At today’s game against UCLA At the end of the day, UCLA was playing at a very high level and it shows us where to go. UCLA is absolutely packed with talent throughout their lineup, especially on the double side. For us I thought Renee [McBryde] played tennis excellently, and Katya [Townsend] did it too. It was very encouraging to see them fight as they did and that is a positive point we can take from this match. That said, were looking forward to returning home this weekend to take on SMU and Abilene Christian. TENNIS MATCH RESULTS UCLA 4, Texas A&M 0 Los Angeles Tennis Center Los Angeles, California. Singles Competition 1. # 7 Abbey Forbes (UCLA) beats. # 64 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) 6-2, 6-0 2. # 9 Elysia Bolton (UCLA) vs. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3 3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. # 19 Jada Hart (UCLA) 6-3, 2-5, unfinished 4. Renee McBryde (TAMU) vs. Vivian Wolff (UCLA) 6-4, 3-1, unfinished 5. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) vs. Abi Altick (UCLA) 2-6, 1-5, unfinished 6. Annette Goulak (UCLA) def. Jessica Anzo (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2 Double competition 1. # 1 Elysia Bolton / Jada Hart (UCLA) beats. # 39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-2 2. Annette Goulak / Vivian Wolff (UCLA) beats. Katya Townsend / Renee McBryde (TAMU) 6-1 3. Riley McQuaid / Jessica Anzo (TAMU) vs Abi Altick / Taylor Johnson (UCLA) 4-4, unfinished Order of arrival: doubles (2.1); Singles (1,6,2) POSTMATCH NOTES TEAM NOTES Texas A&M drops to 3-1 during the season. UCLA climbs to 2-0 after the win. The order of arrival in the game on Monday was as follows: FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s team Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos