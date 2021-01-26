Morristown Ice Hockey Bows to Roxbury; 5-2





MORRIS TWP. – After a loss to Morristown-Beard, the Morristown High School ice hockey team went against the unbeaten Roxbury on Monday night at the Mennen Sports Arena. Roxbury improved to 3-0 and made a statement win after beating Morristown 5-2. The Colonials dropped to 2-2 in the season. The Gaels, of the Halvorsen Division, got off to a quick start as Nick Thomas took advantage of a great look and gave Roxbury a 1-0 lead after his goal with 6:40 remaining in the first period. Our newsletter contains the local news you can rely on. It didn’t take long for Roxbury to double his lead during that period. The Gaels later scored 1:32 when Jake Calanni rebounded at home. The score remained 2-0 after the second half in favor of Roxbury. Morristown came on the scoreboard in the third period with 9:04 to go when Jack McKenna brought home a loose puck after a shot from the blue line for his fourth goal of the year. Chris Kay was on the assist, his third of the season. Roxbury had an answer, however. Thomas scored his second on a chance of escape with 5:27 left. Morristown didn’t make it interesting until late after Jack Langan rebounded with 1:36 to go, narrowing the deficit to 3-2. Roxbury finished with an empty goal with 48 seconds to go, as Morristown used an extra man in the hope of tying the score. Thomas completed the hat-trick with another empty goal with just 15 seconds to go. Ryan Callahan made 28 saves for Roxbury. Sign up to get all the news when it happens www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP. Download the TAPinto app! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos