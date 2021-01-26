Colorado Sportsbooks Remain Innovative As They Close Its First Year Of $ 1.2 Billion With A December Record, According To PlayColorado





LAS VEGAS, January 25, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Colorado sportsbooks ended 2020 with another record month that made Centennial State the sixth to pass $ 1 billion in one-year betting, a significant achievement given the industry launched in May with no major US sports in action, said PlayColorado, which provides news and analysis of the state’s gambling industry. “Colorados launch at the heart of a pandemic has, perhaps inadvertently, created what could be the most innovative market in the country, ”said Ian St. Clair, analyst for PlayColorado.com. It’s not only that table tennis remains a popular draw in the state even months after the return of major American sports. It’s also the way operators use unique betting markets to connect with customers. The unusual recipe has no doubt been a success. . “ Colorados online and retail sportsbooks had their eighth consecutive month of record stakes $ 284.6 million in December, according to data released Monday by the Colorado Department of Revenue’s Division of Gaming. That was 23.1% higher than the previous record of $ 231.2 million set in November. Gross gambling revenues fell just below the state record in December and hit $ 17.2 million. That was of the height of $ 18.4 million in gross gaming income determined in November. Meanwhile, net revenue from sports betting declined $ 5.7 million, down from $ 9 million in November. Sports betting produced $ 531,490 in state taxes in December. For the whole of 2020, Colorados retail and online sportsbooks produced: $ 1.2 billion in bets, of which $ 1.17 billion were made online

in bets, of which were made online $ 75.8 million in gross gaming income.

in gross gaming income. $ 28.3 million in net betting proceeds

in net betting proceeds $ 3 million in state taxes, inclusive $ 2.2 million in the past three months. “After a slow start as sportsbooks grew, the past three months prove that sports betting will be a reliable revenue generator for the state,” said Jessica Welman, analyst for PlayColorado.com. “Revenues fall and fall in every sports betting market, peaking at the height of the football season. Colorados pattern matches what we see most everywhere in the US “ With heavy action in professional football in December ($ 88.2 million), pro basketball ($ 42.9 million), and college basketball ($ 35.2 million), Colorado will likely rank sixth in the US, behind only New Jersey, presumably Nevada and Illinois, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. But the Centennial State has not taken a conventional path to become one of the largest American markets. Table tennis has generated $ 63.5 million in this year’s bets, inclusive $ 11 million in December. Only football, baseball and basketball have yielded more. And sportsbooks have been creative in generating interest. FanDuel offered a promotion in December in which it put the line 1 point in the University of Colorado favor for every 500 fans who placed a bet on the Buffalo. And sportsbooks have increasingly offered unique proposition bets such as true star quarterback Deshaun Watson could eventually land. “Colorados books offer bets that are simply not available in other states, “Welman said.” There are tons of reasons why, but one of them is that table tennis is so lucrative that government regulators and sportsbooks themselves have been inspired to take risks on more unconventional offerings. “ Visit PlayColorado.com/news for more information. About the PlayUSA.com Network:

The PlayUSA.com network and its state-focused offices is a leading source for news, analysis and research related to the US regulated online gaming market. Contact:

Zack Hall, DVA Advertising & PR, 541-389-2411, [email protected] SOURCE PlayColorado.com

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos