Hornets vs. Magic – Game Recap – January 25, 2021

ORLANDO, Fla. Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic rookie, feels more comfortable the more he plays in the NBA.

Anthony’s comfort came to the fore on Monday night when he set the best score in his career, beating fellow rookie guard LaMelo Ball.

Anthony scored a career-best 21 points and got a lot of help from center Nikola Vucevics 13th double-doubles of the season when the Magic defeated the Charlotte Hornets 117-108.

We will continue to play in such a way that we can be a pretty good team, said Anthony, who made 8 of 12 shots and 4 of 5 3-pointers. Every time I step out of that I feel more comfortable playing with every single guest on the team. Then I just get used to the pace and flow of an NBA game. It’s faster and slower. You have to slow down the game in your head, but at the same time you have to play fast. I’m getting more and more comfortable, but I still have a long way to go.

Orlando broke a two-game lost streak and bounced back from wasting a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter the night before in a loss to the Hornets.

On Monday, Orlando led a whopping 20 points in the third quarter and took an 11 point lead to fourth before Charlotte launched an attack. The Hornets closed in 101-94 and later 115-108, but the Magic was able to keep their division rivals at bay behind Vucevic’s great play. The 7-footer scored 28 points and took 12 rebounds.

Our shotmaking was great tonight and we made some 3s, which always helps, said Vucevic, whose improved long range shot became apparent again when he took 4 of the 7 3-point shots. At the end we were able to hold on. We had some sloppy plays that put them back into play. But overall it was a very good response for us after last night’s heavy loss.

Orlando made a season-best 19 three-pointers, including seven in the third quarter. Evan Fournier hit 5 3s and scored 19 runs. Aaron Gordon, who missed the loss on Sunday with pain in his hip and back, returned Monday, causing Orlandos offense with his game. He finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.

Anthony, the No. 15 pick in the November NBA draw, scored 10 points and made two 3-pointers in a third period as Orlando advanced by a whopping 20 points. Ball, the number 3, finished the game with nine points and four assists, but missed all five of his three-point shots.

Gordon Hayward, the hero of Charlottes 107-104, won the night before with his 39 points and a winning lay-up, finishing Monday with 24 points. Devonte Graham (21 points) and Terry Rozier (24 points) each made four 3-pointers for Charlotte, who lost to the Magic for the fifth time in six games.

The Hornets made only 11 of the 38 three-point shots. They scored 36-24 in the second quarter and 32-22 in the third quarter.

We had good momentum as we went into halftime and for whatever reason we came out of the third quarter, Charlotte coach James Borrego said. I’m not sure if that was the defense, the offense, or a combination of everything. That starting group must be better to start the third quarter.

HISTORY MADE

For the first time in NBA history, two female officials Natalie Sago and Jenna Schroeder worked on the same game. Schroeder and Sago, the fourth and fifth female referees hired to the competitions for the 2020-21 season, teamed up with veteran official Sean Wright on Monday. Lauren Holtkamp-Sterling, Ashley Moyer-Gleich and Simone Jelks are the other three female full-time referees.

It’s a special night for our league and for women and I’m looking at someone like my daughter who will watch and it’s a big step, Borrego said. I love being part of a barrier breaking league, and tonight I am proud to be a part of that game.

The only controversy of the night involving the umpires came with 1:46 to play when Anthony was called up for a blocking foul and Magic coach Steve Clifford issued a Coachs Challenge. The challenge was unsuccessful, a first in seven tries this season by Clifford.

TIP INS

Hornets: Borrego said he will continue to evaluate his center rotation now that Cody Zeller is back after missing four games with a broken bone in his hand. Bismack Biyombo started his 16th race on Monday, while Zeller made one start. Borrego said: it is a work in progress and it will not be answered overnight. Five games from now, look back and see where they were. But this is not going to be a quick fix. Haywards last-second layup the night before was the sixth race winner of his career in the last five seconds.

Magic: Clifford admitted he is concerned about the long minutes his players see due to injuries and the compact schedule, stressful, were in uncharted waters. This is Year 21 (in the NBA) for me, and I’ve never been involved in a schedule like this. Sometimes their bodies can only handle so much. The Magic announced they will soon begin construction of a 130,000-square-foot training center and practice facility in downtown Orlando. The facility is expected to open in mid-2022.

NEXT ONE

Hornets: Host Indiana on Wednesdays in the first of two meetings for three nights.

Magic: Host Sacramento on Wednesdays.

——