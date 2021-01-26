Cricket News 2021: Tim Paine Captain, Next Australian Captain, Alex Carey, Fox Cricket Podcast, Isa Guha Interview, Tom Morris, Bowling Tactics, The Ashes

Watch the BBL triple header starting with Heat vs Scorchers LIVE on Fox Cricket, coverage from 11:45 AEDT!

Fox Cricket pundit Isa Guha believes Alex Carey is next to become Australia’s captain and has questioned Tim Paine’s management of his bowlers on the backend of the Test Series loss to India.

The Paines captain is under external scrutiny after a series that saw him drop various catches and political criticism for his stance, while former England hitter Kevin Pietersen said he will likely never lead them into another Test match.

Guha said on the Fox Cricket podcast that Carey emerged as a likely option for Australia if it opted for a change in leadership.

I like his odds of whether it’s (maybe) after The Ashes. The question is whether he will get too old, personally I don’t think so.

I think he is someone who has the respect of the locker room, one of the nicest guys in cricket, seems gentle and friendly on the outside, but beneath that is definitely a determination and competitiveness that is truly fit for being an Australian cricketer and to be an Australian captain too.

Guha said the 29-year-old is the all-round package and once again showed his scoring potential last week with an excellent BBL knock, scoring 101 from just 62 balls.

Brad Haddin considers him the second best goalkeeper, he got the opportunity to score points and the all round game to be able to play on the subcontinent on fast throws that do a bit and he got a cool calm head and the respect of the dressing room, she said.

Despite an extraordinary innings in the first Test in which Australia played India for just 36 runs, the bowling lineup struggled to break through in later games, especially at The Gabba when the game was in their hands.

Guha said Paines management of the bowling brigade was a clear area of ​​focus for him and the team ahead of this year’s Ashes series.

You look back to Indias’ first innings in Gabba, (Cheteshwar) Pujara and (Ajinkya) Rahane barely threw a short ball at them until they got in, she said.

That’s where Tim Paine as captain has to go to the bowler and say, Look, I want you to intimidate these guys, they’re playing their first test match.

In terms of captaincy, it is such a fascinating watch. Does Tim Paine control the bowlers and the locker room? I think he certainly has that respect, but how you handle the bowlers is so important to a tight run.

Ironically, Indias’ injuries and eventual success could set a perfect example for Paine and coach Justin Langer.

They’ll have to look at rotation, which India did as a byproduct of having injuries – every man who came in looked fresh, Guha said.

It’s something Australia used when they came to England for the Ashes tour … no matter how hard they tried, it felt like some fatigue was starting.

When things aren’t going well, it can be very frustrating for a bowler, especially if you throw 130 overs in six weeks.