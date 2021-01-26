Nothing settled in Cape & Islands Atlantic boys hockey like Sandwich, Falmouth battle for draw





Jack Braga came in with 19 saves for Falmouth, while Mitchell Norkevicius turned 17 saves for Sandwich. There was certainly some expectation in this game, Sandwich coach Jordan Mohre said. Since there is no state tournament, there is a little more emphasis on winning a league title. Sandwich’s Colin McIver (7) celebrates his goal with teammate Chris Cardillo in their 1-1 draw with Falmouth. DebeeTlumacki Mohre said he was pleased with his team’s defensive effort on Stone Devlin, the Clippers top scorer who scored seven goals on Monday. To keep him off the score sheet was a good point for us, we stressed that he was a man we needed to get his stick out, Mohre said. It was the first run for the Blue Knights against Falmouth since the 2015-16 season and set an eight-game winning streak for the Clippers in the series. They got us out most of the game, said Falmouth coach Paul Moore, adding that he felt like Sandwich was the team to beat in the league on the way to the season. While the Clippers outwitted the Blue Knights in the third period, 7-2, Moore said that was not indicative of his team having a lead in the final frame. It was a strange time, territorially it wasn’t like we’d played them out, he said. [Braga] came out big; he didn’t see many shots, but they had some good scoring opportunities. As in this puck fight between Sandwich’s Josh Itri (left) and Falmouth’s Tommy Peterson, the two teams were barely separated in their Cape & Islands Atlantic Battle on Monday night at the Gallo Arena. DebeeTlumacki Marshfield 7, Whitman-Hanson 2 Jake Mastrangelo had one hat-trick and two assists, and Cam McGettrick (1 goal, 4 assists) also collected five points for the Rams (5-1-2) in the Patriot League’s victory at Hobomock Arena. Boys basketball Austin Prep 61, Arlington Catholic 41 Thomas Skeffington (14 points, 18 rebounds) doubled up and Mike Gizzi added 16 points and eight rebounds in a victory for AP (7-4) of the Catholic Central League. Cohasset 66, Cardinal Spellman 40 Senior captain Liam Cunnie dropped to 24 points ahead of the Skippers (2-1) in a non-competitive win over the Cardinals. Girls basketball Bishop Fenwick 53, Archbishop Williams 32 Junior guard Olivia Found collected 12 points and steal six times, and senior captain Liz Gonzalez had 5 points and 10 rebounds for the visiting crusaders (5-2) in a Catholic Central League victory. Central Catholic 51, Tewksbury 38 Ashley Dinges (15 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists) registered her second double-double of the season for the Raiders (5-0) in a Merrimack Valley Conference victory over Tewksbury (2-3). Hannover 52, Scituate 25 Brian Fisher took career No. 200 victory for the Hawks (6-1) in a Patriot League win over the Sailors, behind Emily Flynn’s 23 points and Dani Tilden’s 13 points. Hingham 54, Whitman-Hanson 45 Caroline Connelly was in charge with 13 points and 15 rebounds, and Perry Blasetti added 13 points and five assists to the Harborwomen (3-2) in the Patriot League victory. Marys 67, Bishop Feehan 55 Senior Alyssa Grossi continued the pace of the host Spartans (9-1) with 18 points in a Catholic Central League victory over the Shamrocks. Lydia Mordarski and Kyla Cunningham each had 19 for Feehan.







