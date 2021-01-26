Score Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: Miles McBride lifts Mountaineers to a thrilling win over Red Raiders

No. 11 West Virginia took a thrilling victory on No. 10 Texas Tech. In a game with eight lead changes and seven draws, Mountaineers guard Miles McBride hit the go-ahead with just over six seconds.
McBride finished the evening with a career-high 24 points and came out well in the second half, good for 19 of the 24 points in the last 11 minutes of the game. His game winner got to the top of the action on a designed game when he got a screen from Taz Sherman, gathered steam around the corner, and finished with finesse in traffic between two defenders. Texas Tech security guard Mac McClung’s potential game winner on the other end rang off the iron for a long time.
It was a fitting end to the night as McClung and McBride went toe-to-toe in the second half. McClung also finished with a career-high while scoring 30 points in the loss. McClung also saved his best for last – as did McBride – with 24 of his total points in the second half.
Ultimately, McBride had the final say after a slow start, and so did his team in West Virginia. Texas Tech led with a whopping a dozen with less than eight minutes to play and eight points with 5:17. But the Mountaineers had an answer at every turn. After the Red Raiders rose 12, it was McBride who went big with clutch jumpers in consecutive holdings. And after taking off at eight with 5:17 remaining, it was – you guessed it! – McBride there again, replied with a 3-pointer on the other end, just eight seconds later.
The win takes the Mountaineers to 11-4 (4-3 Big 12) and gives them their biggest win of the season to date. They were previously 1-3 against ranked opponents, with close matches against Gonzaga, Kansas and Texas and a win over Richmond. For Texas Tech, it’s the Red Raiders’ second straight defeat after falling to No. 2 Baylor a week ago.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos