Score Texas Tech vs. West Virginia: Miles McBride lifts Mountaineers to a thrilling win over Red Raiders

No. 11 West Virginia took a thrilling victory on No. 10 Texas Tech. In a game with eight lead changes and seven draws, Mountaineers guard Miles McBride hit the go-ahead with just over six seconds.

McBride finished the evening with a career-high 24 points and came out well in the second half, good for 19 of the 24 points in the last 11 minutes of the game. His game winner got to the top of the action on a designed game when he got a screen from Taz Sherman, gathered steam around the corner, and finished with finesse in traffic between two defenders. Texas Tech security guard Mac McClung’s potential game winner on the other end rang off the iron for a long time.

It was a fitting end to the night as McClung and McBride went toe-to-toe in the second half. McClung also finished with a career-high while scoring 30 points in the loss. McClung also saved his best for last – as did McBride – with 24 of his total points in the second half.

Ultimately, McBride had the final say after a slow start, and so did his team in West Virginia. Texas Tech led with a whopping a dozen with less than eight minutes to play and eight points with 5:17. But the Mountaineers had an answer at every turn. After the Red Raiders rose 12, it was McBride who went big with clutch jumpers in consecutive holdings. And after taking off at eight with 5:17 remaining, it was – you guessed it! – McBride there again, replied with a 3-pointer on the other end, just eight seconds later.

The win takes the Mountaineers to 11-4 (4-3 Big 12) and gives them their biggest win of the season to date. They were previously 1-3 against ranked opponents, with close matches against Gonzaga, Kansas and Texas and a win over Richmond. For Texas Tech, it’s the Red Raiders’ second straight defeat after falling to No. 2 Baylor a week ago.