Video misleads about Australian cricket coach outburst

A video has been viewed thousands of times on multiple Facebook, Twitter and YouTube posts claiming that Australian cricket coach Justin Langers shows an angry reaction after his side lost a final match of the series against India on January 19, 2021. misleading; Langer’s eruption actually took place in the 2019 The Ashes series between England and Australia. The 25 second clip was posted to Facebook here on January 19, 2021. Inestimable response from the Aussie coach today after India’s victory in the final test, reads the caption. The footage shows Australian cricket coach Justin Langer kicking out, visibly irritated, while the crowd can be heard in the background. It sums us up pretty well, guys, he says, packing his bags. India has one record victory in the final session of a series against Australia on January 19, 2021, with the hosts showing their first defeat at the Gabba grounds in Brisbane since 1988. The deceptive video was shared online in India following Australia’s defeat, including on Facebook here and here, on Twitter here and here and on YouTube here. However, the claim is misleading. A reverse image on Google using keyframes from the video found a longer version of the uploaded images here on March 22, 2020 on the official Twitter page of the Amazon Prime Video streaming service. The tweet reads: Nothing beats the drama of The Ashes. Behind the scenes with @CricketAus we have seen everything. Watch now on #PrimeVideo ‘It could be a lunge … oh he’s clumsy! Lyon has clumsy! ‘ – @nassercricket Nothing beats the drama of The Ashes. Behind the scenes with @CricketAus, we’ve seen everything. Now look further #PrimeVideo… pic.twitter.com/kk1Qe4cB5f Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) March 22, 2020 After the Langers eruption, text appears on the screen advertising the 2020 Amazon documentary series, The Test: A New Era for Australias Team. The incident where Langer kicked a trash can in the locker room occurred during the 2019 Ashes series between England and Australia during the third test match played in Leeds from August 22, 2019 to August 25, 2019 lost that game by onerun. Below is a screenshot comparison of the misleading message (L) and Amazon Prime’s tweet (R): The same scene can be seen in 20 minutes and 30 seconds in the eighth episode of the Amazon documentary. Longerdisclosed in an interview with the podcast The Grade Cricketer (after 29 minutes) that he wanted the scene with kicking rubbish bins removed from the documentary.







