Windom covers OT hockey victory with another Trojan win

On Monday evening, the Eagles delivered another impressive performance here at the Windom Ice Arena in a 3-1 victory over the Trojans.

Alex Espenson and Caleb Rivera scored goals in the second period and Evan Mathis scored in the third as Windom skated past Worthington.

We shot them and often kept them in their zone, said Espenson, a senior forward. We kept the pressure high and they couldn’t really do too much.

The Eagles fired the Trojans 35-20. It was a continuation of the final minutes on Friday night as Windom rallied from a 3-1 deficit to take the victory in OT.





That gives us momentum for the rest of the season, knowing we can come back to win games, Espenson said.

Junior goalkeeper Dan Stubbe made 19 saves as the Eagles improved to 3-1.

Windom coach Travis Janssen said his club is heading in the right direction.

We found success in the last game against Worthington, only when it was very late, Janssen said. But we did the right things all the time and we did it again tonight. And we had to play with a lead, which was a great help.

Worthingtons first line can be completed with anyone. I thought they were staying disciplined … It’s good to get into the top 2 – nothing against them. Now we can move on and focus on someone else.

After a scoreless first period, in which Windom overshot WHS 13-5, the Eagles went on the power play just seven seconds after the second verse. Espenson took advantage at 3:38 pm, with assists from Wyatt Hagen and Brady Espenson.

Riveras’ goal came over shortly after a 2:49 face-off in the second period. Then, after the second break, Mathis rebounded after a shot from Ben Purrington on goal.

We had too many guys throwing out pucks, said Trojan coach Tyler Nienkerk. Afraid to control the puck, afraid to play with it … Just throw too many pucks.

We have to keep working on controlling the puck because that’s where it all starts.

Trailing 3-0 in the final minutes of the game, the Trojans finally broke through when junior forward Konner Honius lit the power play light. Blake Luinenburg and Alec Langerud assisted with the goal.

We showed a bit of our inexperience with some of our lines, Nienkerk said. Windom is always an aggressive team and always difficult to play against. They are always very physical. But I thought it was a clean game. They are just hard to play against. They are always there and always in the right place.

Nienkerk noticed the play of Langerud, the junior attacker of the Trojans.

Alec played a great game, he said. I wish he was rewarded for it. He always does the right thing.

Janssen greeted Mathis’ play.

He’s a man who was originally on our fourth line, Janssen said. We gave him a few shifts to spot opportunities and he did everything right. And he was rewarded with a goal.

Dan in net was really solid. They had a few bouts where he got big.

On Friday night, the Trojans return home to conquer Redwood Valley, while Windom hosts Waseca.

Worthington 0 0 1 1

Windom 0 2 1 3