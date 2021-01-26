Breakout Candidates for the Seahawks in 2021





DEs Darrell Taylor & Alton Robinson A fifth-round favorite, Robinson didn’t play a big part in the D-line rotations, he played more than half of Seattle’s defensive snaps in just three games, but he was prolific in limited playing time, taking 4 , 0 sacks and a forced fumble. That kind of production should lead to more playing time next season, especially if Benson Mayowa were to leave as a free agency. Taylor, meanwhile, missed his entire rookie season due to a leg injury, but did return to practice ahead of Seattle’s Wild Card game against the Rams. The second-round pick from Tennessee looked good in his first week of training, Carroll said, and the Seahawks will see if he will play a role as a pass-rusher in 2021. “We haven’t seen Darrell Taylor yet,” Carroll said. “He was practicing with us for the first time, and he will be a real ray of light.” TE Colby Parkinson Parkinson’s missed the first half of the season with a foot injury and then played sparingly in the latter part of the season, but if he had a full training camp to prepare, the 6-foot-7 Stanford product would be a weapon next season. could be. Greg Olsen announced his retirement on Sunday, and Jacob Hollister will be a free agent when the new league year starts, so there are figures that there is a lot of playing time in that position up for grabs. “Colby Parkinson that you haven’t seen much of, but it was really impressive for us and it will play a big part in the tight finishing position as catcher and blocker,” said Carroll. “Great target, really smart kid.” WR Freddie Swain Swain comes from a solid rookie campaign in which he was Seattle’s No. 4 recipient behind DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and David Moore. Now that Moore is on his way to free agency, the Seahawks can look to Swain to step into that number 3 role when Moore leaves, or maybe let him compete for that spot even when Moore is back. Chances are the Seahawks will continue to join that position group in the off-season, but regardless of who is on the team in training camp, Swain showed that he deserves to play in the league for more playing time. RB DeeJay Dallas As mentioned earlier with Penny, there is some uncertainty about going back to free duty, but if Carson and / or Hyde sign elsewhere, that presents opportunities, especially if both left. Dallas showed sparks in limited play time, scoring three touchdowns, but will want to earn more touches in 2021. Carroll did mention a desire to establish a third downback role next year so that Dallas, a player with a receiving background, could find himself in the league for that spot. “DeeJay Dallas also had a great impression of how he contributed to (special) teams and all the support work he did, and remember he carried the ball for us in the middle of the season,” said Carroll.

