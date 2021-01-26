Lawton City Council is considering hiring a contractor to renovate tennis courts | News

Proposals to renovate tennis courts in two city parks and to change the City of Lawton’s budget to make room for sewer-related spending will be at the top of the agenda when the City Council meets today.

The session begins at 2:00 PM in the auditorium of Lawton City Hall, Southwest 9th and C.

The proposal to designate Oklahoma City-based Merritt Tennis and Track Systems comes five months after the board voted to be part of a contract the company already had with Lawton Public Schools. The district had hired the company last year to resurface or renovate the tennis courts associated with the school facilities, and the City of Lawton had tried to be part of that contact for tennis courts in city parks.

But a legal opinion from the city found the process to be legally inadequate and the city staff instead sought requests for proposals from companies for the tennis court project and won responses from three companies. While Merritt Tennis and Track Systems was not the lowest bidder, the lowest bid did not meet the city’s specifications, as Merritt did, according to staff analysis. Meeting those criteria, as well as the quality of the work done for Lawton Public Schools, prompted city officials to recommend Merritt as the lowest qualified bidder.

The company was asked to submit bids to restore or renovate tennis courts in 12 city parks, with the total cost for those sites being $ 248,750, or about $ 84,400 more than the low bid from Heallas Construction, Houston, Texas. But city officials commission Merritt to start his work with just two parks: Greer Park in Meadowbrook and Northwest 38th Street, and 35th Division Park, located on Northwest 6th Street and Northwest Dearborn Avenue. According to city officials, the city will notify the seller of work on the remaining parks if funding and priorities are established …

Greer Park work was valued at $ 82,000, while 35th Division Park work is valued at $ 22,000. The biggest cost for both is related to surfacing.

In other cases, the council will consider a staff recommendation to adjust the city budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year, with additional resources for the sewerage remediation program. If approved, it would be the second time this month that the council voted to change a budget set in the spring of 2020. At the time, city officials called the approved budget a placeholder because they were still trying to get a grip on revenues for the coming year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it would affect spending.

The proposal would transfer $ 1.5 million from the 2019 capital improvement program to the Sewer Rehabilitation Fund, to cover the cost of repairing and replacing critical equipment at the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

The need can be traced to multiple equipment failures in the obsolete treatment plant caused by major floods that hit the region in 2015 and 2017. The funds had been requested for this fiscal year’s budget but were not allocated, said city officials. When approved, they fund the purchase and repairs of inoperative pumps, valves, and other related items. City officials said they have analyzed the equipment and prepared a priority list necessary to keep the plant in compliance with federal handling regulations. The equipment is just an emergency measure to keep the plant operational until preliminary design and cost-benefit analysis can be completed, the staff said.

Councilors will also consider a staff recommendation to approve plans and specifications for the next round of residential street work funded through the Ad Valorem Street Improvement Program.

By approving these plans and specifications, city officials can start bidding for the construction of Southeast 47th Street between Kincaid Avenue and Brown Street; Bedford Circle, stretching 250 meters from Bedford Drive; and Southwest C Avenue, from Southwest 18th to Southwest 21st Street. The project, estimated at $ 2,146 million, includes rebuilding the street, ADA-compliant sidewalks, and works on utility and driveways.

In other matters, the Board will consider:

Board meeting to conduct the annual review of Nathan Johnson’s appointment as a city judge.

Adoption of the 2015 International Codes (related to Building and Construction) and the National Electrical Code of 2014. Both were passed by the Oklahoma Uniform Building Code Commission in November 2016 and several cities have already passed them, including Oklahoma City, Duncan, Norman and Tulsa. Lawton councilors looked into the matter in May 2017, but delayed the action over concerns about the impact of the updated codes on construction costs. City officials have recommended that the codes take effect April 1, so they have time to notify contractors and supply houses.