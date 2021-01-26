Editor’s Note: This is the first in a series of post-mortems on Indianas position groups. Spread them out well over the next few weeks, looking at how each unit fared during the 2020 season, and how each group strives to look in 2021. Then the running backs.

Among the Indiana football team position groups, there may have been no greater gap between expectations and output, or output and awards, than the running backs during the 2020 season.

In preseason, we wrote that up-and-coming junior Stevie Scott III had the chance to end his career in Indiana with hasty yard and touchdown totals that put him in an elite league of players including Tevin Coleman and Anthony Thompson, and eventually Scott became a Second Team All-Big Ten selection by both the conference coaches and the media members after a season averaging just 3.6 yards per attempt.

It was arguably the rare bump based on the reputation of an Indiana football player someone like Shaun Wade from the Ohio states received during award season, for example. Scott’s past performance and preseason hype preceded him, but possibly through no fault of his own.

I saw a tweet I can’t find for the life of me a month or two ago about how Indiana coach Tom Allen or another coach from one of the teams said the teams’ rushed attack was a little less nuanced than usual in a season where the team could have had a full range of spring training and summer training camp.

The attack line of the teams has also been broken at times.

So it’s not like Scott, who rushed his way to 1,137 yards and five yards per carry like a true freshman, suddenly forgot how to run the ball. And despite the unimpressive nature of many of his individual game logs from 2020, seven carries for six yards against Ohio State, 57 yards on 20 tries against Penn State, 18 carries for 57 yards in Wisconsin, he still rushed for 10 touchdowns for the third consecutive season.

Scott is arguably at his best in short distance situations, when asked to run through everyone in the one, two or three meter path between him and the end zone, or a first down. He scored twice against Penn State, Michigan and Ole Miss, and three times against Maryland, the latter of which earned him the honor of Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

But even then he rushed for only 80 feet by 24 carrying 3.3 feet per attempt.

Scott has since declared for the 2021 NFL Draft, and given the position he plays, which is known for his limited shelf life, it’s hard to argue with his decision, especially based on how physical a runner he is. If you’re running and the NCAA doesn’t allow you to be meaningfully compensated, chase the dollar ASAP.

For any athlete, especially those in high school or college who have limited careers at those levels, it is unfortunate that the pandemic took away or otherwise changed the year, often beyond recognition.

But in a very specific way to this blog and the kind of people reading it, it’s a shame that team success, aside from Stevie Scott IIIs in Bloomington last fall, wasn’t more productive, regardless of the recognition of the second team All-Big Ten, or six wins in an eight-game season, or the weeks spent in the top 10 of various polls and ranking systems.

Whatever its lasting impression among Indiana football fans, it almost feels destined to feel underappreciated, or at least incomplete.

Indians who ran behind the room despite the level of talent, as determined by a combination of recruiting rankings and actual college production, also felt incomplete as Sampson James backup rushed for only 96 yards in the season on 32 carries in six games. His best game of the seven was against Rutgers, when he had seven carries for a forgettable 33 yards. James had entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal earlier off-season before returning to Indaina.

Redshirt freshman Tim Baldwin Jr. was a potential breakout star at least, albeit one whose breakout consisted of a 100-yard game against Maryland that was wedged by a few games in which he had three carries in each. He didn’t play in any other games all season, finishing the year with 22 carriers for 141 yards, which accounted for 6.4 yards per carry and an off-season full of promise about the speedsters’ future.

As we wrote several times last fall, Indiana’s success at foul was largely based on the firefight of a healthy Michael Penix Jr. and its connection to the Big Tens top-wide receiver, Ty Fryfogle, and the favorite slot receiver Whop Philyor. There’s a reason the Hoosiers had the ball with the chance to even the game or possibly take the lead in the last minute at Ohio State, despite Scotts running six yards out of seven tries, so while Indianas coaches had not satisfied With the teams’ hasty attack in 2020, the Hoosiers arguably didn’t need a top match on the ground to be at their best.

What they needed was for Scott to pick up ten feet at a time, which was about what he gave them on average, and often not much more than that. The Indianas backfield started the season with high hopes and the production to back it up, and it left the season with one of the highest individual honors of the conferences, but in between there were many Saturdays where the team won despite its hasty ability, not because of it.

Final grade: C.

Earlier:

Specialists