Gavin Rumgay from Perth looks back on the semi-finals of the World Ping Pong Masters

Gavin Rumgay had a few muscle soreness towards the end of the game, but thoroughly enjoyed his last four runs at the World Ping Pong Masters.

The Perth professional entertained viewers on Sky Sports with his passion and energy over the weekend at the Ricoh Arena in Coventry.

His adventure at the newly introduced tournament was ended in the semi-finals by England’s Andrew Baggaley.

Rumgay got off to a great start and led to one with two sets, but eventually fell back 10-15, 15-11, 14-15, 15-6, 15-7.

Funnily enough, Id never actually played Andrew, which is incredible considering we were two of the best players in the UK, Rumgay said.

I only practiced ping pong with him once. We were both a bit unsure of how the match would turn out.

I took to a flyer and outsmarted him. I was a little surprised about that, but he was getting used to what was going on.

The last set was a 5000. I think I got 3-1 in points, with a few nets and edges.

When a top player like Andrew is ahead, he can relax. For me it tried to keep the scoreboard as close as possible.

I will now rest for the next two or three days and by the end of the week my body should be fine.

Rumgay, now based in London, had opened the match with a final 16 epic against England’s Matt Ware.

Resilience and character were needed in abundance after two sets behind. But the backlash soon started.

And Rumgay continued after a five-set thriller 11-15, 14-15, 15-3, 15-12, 15-14.

He said I had played Matt in table tennis and only lost once. He is seven or eight years younger and that makes a difference.

He suited me physically and suited me for speed. We took each other out and it made it a really good match.

It tied for a tie in the quarterfinals with German Genia Milchin, who he managed to win 15-10, 11-15, 15-8, 15-9.

After the quarter finals, it was necessary to be able to jump in the bath and rest the muscles within 10 minutes, Rumgay smiled.

There were zero fans this time compared to 2000 in the Ally Pally. I wasn’t sure how that would work on me.

But I felt just as motivated as ever, aided by the walk-in and the pre-game excitement. It was all good stuff and comparable to the darts.

After bowing out in the semi-finals Rumgay enjoyed the spectacle of the final between Baggaley and Alexander Flemming.

Commonly known as The Flash, Flemming took control of the game and claimed the title with a 12-15, 10-15, 9-15 win.

Rumgay is now looking forward to more competitive opportunities in the world of table tennis.