Women’s pro hockey in full swing in Lake Placid | News, sports, jobs

LAKE PLACID – Another triple header marked the second day of the National Women’s Hockey League bubble at the Herb Brooks Arena in Lake Placid.

The energetic games included a shootout, a few goals scored by the same team in the space of six seconds and records set in the NWHL history books. With all six teams having played two games in the league, the rust has been shaken off and women’s professional hockey is now in full swing at the Olympic Center.

Assistant coach for the Minnesota Whitecaps Laura Slominski noted how her team had rallied during the weekend games to come out as one of two undefeated teams, with the Metropolitan Riveters, the other club, having a 2-0 record.

“These girls just fight,” Slominski said. “They are so coachable and always want to make adjustments to make themselves as good as possible. In this setting, you just do your best and make adjustments during each match and period. “

The Whitecaps and Toronto Six kicked off Sunday’s triple header. The Whitecaps entered the game after taking a 2-1 victory over Boston Pride on opening day on Saturday, while the Six suffered a 3-0 shutout the day before on their debut as the only new team to the competition this season.

After trailing 5-1, the Whitecaps made a big comeback to claim a 6-5 victory over the Six that was decided in a shootout.

On Sunday, rookie Lindsay Eastwood made history for the Toronto Six when she scored the franchise’s first goal, with assists from Brooke Boquist and Emma Woods. The Six led 3-1 at the end of the first and added a few more unanswered goals in the second before the Riveters stormed back.

In a thrilling third period with tight passes and multiple penalty kicks, the Whitecaps were trailing 5-3 with a shorthanded goal by Audra Richards and a power play goal by Meaghan Pezon to force extra innings and ultimately a shootout where Minnesota came on top. .

In a Zoom press conference after the game, Whitecaps captain Winny Brodt Brown and coach Slominski both emphasized the team’s energy and constant hard work.

“From a coaching perspective, it was really nice to see the energy on the couch and that the girls always believed in themselves and just stick with it,” Slominski said. “It’s a long game and anything can happen, so we kept it going until the end.”

“From the start, our team has been very positive on the bench, as Coach Slominski said, and we just focus on taking a squad once, a period at a time, and just chipping,” Brodt Brown added. “It was a team effort by everyone, from our front line to our fourth line to our goalkeepers and our backup goalkeepers. It was a total effort by a coaching player to achieve that victory tonight. “

The second game of the day was between the Connecticut Whale and Metropolitan Riveters, where it seemed like a balanced fight that could tip at any moment. The score, shots to the net and the overall game remained tight throughout the game. The score was 3-3 on the way to third, and a goal unaided by Theresa Knutson 5:30 in the period gave the Riveters the lead to take a 4-3 victory.

The Boston Pride and the Buffalo Beauts closed the evening with a competition featuring many firsts.

Pride rookies Sammy Davis and Taylor Wenczkowski both scored their first goals in the league, and captain Jillian Dempsey made league history as the first player in the NWHL to score 100 points. Dempsey led Boston’s strong outing when the Pride prevailed 5-1 over the Beauts, who dropped to 0-2.

The competition got underway on Monday and games resume today with a doubleheader, starting with an unbeatable fight at 5:30 PM between the Whitecaps and the Riveters. The Pride and the Six play in the nightcap from 8.30pm

