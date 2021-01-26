Meet the seven athletes who won the Padma Shri

Table tennis player Mouma Das and PT Usha’s coach Madhavan Nambiar are among the recipients

On the eve of the 72nd Republic Day, the Government of India announced the names of seven sportsmen who Padma Shri in 2021. These are Mouma Das (table tennis), Anshu Jamsenpa (mountaineer), Anitha Pauldurai (basketball), Madhavan Nambiar (PT Usha’s coach), Virender Singh (wrestler) and KY Venkatesh (para-athlete).

It is the fourth highest award for citizens of the country. There will be a total of it 119 recipients of Padma Shri this year.

Mouma Das

Mouma Das is a former table tennis player, born and raised in Kolkata. She is also one Arjuna Awardee, India’s second highest sporting award, for her contributions to the sport. She won her first international gold medal in the 2nd Children of Asia International Sports Games’2000 in Yakutsk. In 2015 Commonwealth Championships Das won silver in singles, team events and mixed doubles.

In 2017 Mouma Das and Manika Batra were ranked 12th in the world by ITTF, the best of 28 Commonwealth countries. In the ITTF Challenge Spanish Open, Das reached the final together with Manika Batra before submitting to the top duo Jihee Jeon and Haeun Yang. They became the first Indian couple to finish with a silver medal in an ITTF Challenge series.

At the 2018 Commonwealth Games she was part of the squad that won Golden medal while beating Singapore in the final with a 3-1 score. She has won eight gold medals in the South Asian Games, most of them by a table tennis player. She has also won 19 medals in Commonwealth competitions (Games and Championships), most of them by an Indian.

Anshu Jamsenpa

Anshu Jamsenpa is an Indian mountaineer who has the reputation of the first woman in the world to reach Mt Everest twice a season, and the fastest double summitter in five days.

She conquered Everest for the first time on May 12, 2011 and made a second summit on May 21. She climbed it again in 2013 with Surjit Singh Leishangthem.

In 2017, she was the first woman to climb Everest twice in five days. This was her fifth summit: the most by an Indian woman.

In 2011 she received the CNN-IBN Young Indian Leader Award for her exploits. She received it Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award in 2017 from President Ramnath Kovind. This is India’s highest adventure prize. In the same year, she received the Tourism Icon of the Year Award from the Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

She was also promoted by Arunachal University of Studies for her achievements in mountaineering.

Anitha Pauldurai

Anitha Pauldurai is a former captain of the Indian women’s basketball team. She is the only Indian woman to participate nine Asian Basketball Confederation (ABC) in her career, spanning 18 years.

She was from Chennai and started playing basketball at the age of 11. However, she was more into volleyball and athletics. But her school basketball coach advised her to take up the sport, which was the turning point in her career.

At the age of 19 she became the youngest ever captain of the senior team. Anitha won gold medal in 1st 3×3 FIBA ​​Asian Basketball Championship in Doha 2013, gold medal in 3rd Asian beach games in Haiyang, China 2012, gold medal in South Asian beach games in Sri Lanka in 2011 and silver medal in Asian indoor games in Vietnam 2009.

In 2017 she was appointed as an assistant coach for India U16 basketball team. In 2018 she received a life purpose granted by the Government of Tamil Nadu.

PT Usha has been trained by OM Nambiar for 14 years

Madhavan Nambiar

Madhavan Nambiar was the coach of the ‘Payyoli Express’ PT Usha from 1977 to 1990. He first saw Usha in 1976 at the annual sports meeting of the Payyoli School.

In 1978, she won six medals as a Quiilon national to announce her arrival. Nambiar, Indian Air Force officer, used his pension to travel with her apprentice until she got a job with the railways.

He knew Usha’s best chance was for one Olympic medal was at the 400m hurdles prior to the Los Angeles Olympics. But unfortunately she missed a podium place by one hundredth of a second. Nambiar later recalled it as the “saddest but most glorious moment” of her career.

In 1985 Usha won five gold medals and a bronze at the Asian track and field championships, and coach Nambiar acted as her physio and masseur because she couldn’t hire their services at the time. It was the veteran who kept his apprentice fit enough to run eleven races in just five days.

He had previously won the Dronacharya Prize in 1985.

Sudha Singh with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Sudha singh

Sudha Singh is a national record holder in the 3000m steeple.

Singh’s first major scalp came on the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China. She won the 3000m steeplechase event with a time of 9:55:67 and became the first Asian champion since the event was first held.

In 2012 she qualified for the Olympics with a national record timing of 9:47:70 seconds. However, she finished 13th in heat and did not qualify for Olympics finals. In the same year she was consulted with the Arjuna Prize.

In 2014 she won bronze at the Asian Games in Incheon with a stroke of luck, even after finishing fourth as gold medalist Ruth Jebet was disqualified for stepping inside the track before crossing the line.

In 2016 she has shattered the national record again with a 9:26:55 timing at the International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF) Diamond League Meet in Shanghai and qualified for the Olympic Games in Rio. She finished 30th in the heat in Rio.

She won gold at the 2017 Asian Athletics Championships in Bhubaneswar and silver at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta. The Asian Games in Jakarta were a litmus test for her, as most of the critics had written her off. However, she managed to secure a place on the podium with a time of 9:40:04.

Virender Singh with Sushil Kumar

Virender Singh

Virender Singh is an Indian freestyle wrestler who competes in the 74 kg category. He started training in Pehwani at the age of nine. His first coach was his uncle Surinder Pehelwan and Dronacharya Awardee Maha Singh Rao and Ramphal Singh.

He first tasted success at the National Rounds of the World Cadet Wrestling Championships in 2002, where he won gold. In 2005 he took part in the Summer Deaflympics in Melbourne where he won the gold medal.

In 2008 he went to the World Deaf Wrestling Championships in Armenia and won a silver medal there. In 2009, he took bronze in the Summer Deaflympics in Taipei, China.

He improved his performance four years later at the 2013 Summer Deaflympics in Bulgaria, winning the gold medal in the 74 kg category. He received it in 2015 Arjuna Award for his outstanding performance in the international arena.

At the World Deaf Wrestling Championships in Tehran, Iran, he won another gold medal in 2016. He is currently employed by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) as a junior sports coach.

KY Venkatesh

KY Venkatesh is a para-athlete from Karnataka who was born with achondroplasia-induced dwarfism which limited his height to 4 “2”. In 2005 he went to the Limca Book of Records when he won six medals at the 4th World Dwarf Games.

Throughout his career, he has won medals in various disciplines such as track and field, basketball, hockey, volleyball, football and badminton. In fact, he has even won gold in a multiple disability championship in Austria for shot put.

At the 2004 Open Athletics Championship, he won gold three times and silver twice in shot put, discus and javelin. He expanded his ambit, winning gold in hockey in 2006, silver in football and basketball, and bronze in badminton at the 2006 European Open Championship.

Since his retirement in 2012, he has been the secretary of the Karnataka Para-Badminton Association. Venkatesh, 48, has worked in administration to develop and promote sports among a variety of individuals with disabilities.