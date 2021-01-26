A year without Kobe Bryant





It hit like a Mack truck. For many it was unbelievable, unimaginable. But the helicopter crash that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, Payton Chester, Sarah Chester, Alyssa Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, John Altobelli, Christina Mauser, and the helicopter pilot, Ara Zobayan, was all too real and took off the NBA world was shocked and horrified in the days and weeks that followed. There were tributes, commemorations and moments of silence. Numbers 8 and 24 were celebrated by all NBA teams and players. The Spurs were one of the first teams to do this by running the shot clock to start the game. Pop spoke immediately after the game. Games started immediately after the tragedy with each team having a turnover, an eight second backcourt violation and a twenty-four shot clock violation. Words of praise, love, and comfort were offered in abundance. But it was not enough to quell the loss. The world changed after the accident that cost those nine souls was settled, and some never allowed themselves to mourn completely. Last weekend, NBATV broadcast Kobe’s last NBA game against the Utah Jazz. Bryant was more of a party than a sporting event, scoring 60 points. The Lakers won. And he walked off the track with all the recognition and love the Staples Center had to offer. The full game will be shown again tonight at 5:30 pm on NBATV (according to their website), so check the local listings for alternate time zones. If you can’t watch it, here are the last 8 minutes. We miss you, Kobe. Welcome to the thread. Join the conversation, start your own discussion and share your thoughts. This is the Tracks community, your Spurs community. Thanks for your presence. Our Guidance for the community apply that should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not troll and watch the language.

