Bryan Harsin adds another Mountain West vet to the staff





Bryan Harsin’s coaching staff seemingly always have new additions to the Auburn football coaching staff. Today he has hired another former Mountain West Conference employee. Harsin has already added ex-colleagues Brad Bedell (tight end), Jeff Schmedding (inside linebackers) and Darren Uscher (recruiting) from his days as the locker room leader of the Boise State Broncos. He also hired Bert Watts – who spent a few seasons in Fresno State – as the special teams coordinator and coach of outside linebackers. Today he added another MWC veteran in the form of Bodie Reeder, per Al.com: Bodie Reeder has been hired as an offensive analyst and already works for the Tigers, a source told AL.com. Reeder, a former quarterback in Eastern Illinois, joins the Auburn staff after serving as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Utah State last season. Reeder previously served as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at North Texas (2019) and East Washington (2017-18). Reeder is from a Utah state program that largely struggled last season. The Aggies went 1-5, with their lone win against New Mexico. Harsin’s actually Broncos defeated Utah State 42-13. Aside from the New Mexico game, the Aggies failed to score more than 16 points every other game. They scored a single touchdown on two separate occasions and scored nine points against the Nevada Wolf Pack. On the face of it, it’s easy to be skeptical about the rent. That said, it’s clear he wants to get off to a flying start, if reports about his ethics are already true for Auburn football: Auburn has hired former Utah State Offensive Coordinator Bodie Reeder as an offensive analyst. Arrived in town last week and already started work, per source. Before the state of Utah, he coached OC and QB at North Texas and East Washington.https://t.co/s2uO6xHQAH – Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 25, 2021 Not only that, but Reeder should get the benefit of the doubt given his success for his stint at Utah State, given his success in North Texas (his offense ranked 27th at an average of 283.3 yards per game) and in Eastern Washington. (His offense ranked third in the FCS in total offense, and the team made it to the FCS championship game.) War Eagle, and welcome to the Plains Mr. Reeder!







