Safety first, but officials are looking for Badosa training equipment

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Spanish Paula Badosa has not received any training equipment to help her prepare for the Australian Open due to safety concerns, but discussions are underway about how to get her some, health officials said. Tuesday.

Badosa was the first player to reveal that she had tested positive for COVID-19 in quarantine in Melbourne prior to the Grand Slam tennis tournament and was moved to a ‘health hotel’ last Thursday to begin another two weeks of lockdown.

The 23-year-old described her extended quarantine period on Monday as the “worst experience” of her career, adding that she suffered from anxiety and claustrophobia.

The world’s No. 67 complained that she had not received any training equipment and was limited to sit-ups and using water bottles for weights in a windowless room she shares with her coach Javier Marti.

“Our priority is to support the health and wellbeing of those in our care and reduce the risk of transmission to protect the safety of staff and the community,” said a spokesperson for COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria. CQV).

“We support the supply of fitness equipment where possible and safely, both from a health and IPC (infection prevention and control) perspective.

“CQV is in talks with Tennis Australia about suitable equipment that can be supplied to positive and symptomatic residents as the equipment cannot be reused and must be disposed of safely.”

The Grand Slam, which has been delayed by three weeks due to the disruption caused by the pandemic, will be played from February 8-21.

Badosa arrived in Melbourne after playing in Abu Dhabi earlier this month and was quarantined on her seventh day when her test came back positive.

The Spanish player said that if it was confirmed that the more transmissible coronavirus variant was first discovered in the UK, it would not be released until February 5, when it would be “impossible” to be ready to play.

As many as 72 players have been locked up in hotel rooms for two weeks after passengers tested positive on three charter flights that took them to Australia.

Organizers said they are in regular contact with Badosa, but because of her positive test, the restrictions on what was allowed in her hotel room were than for the other players in hard lockdown.

“We have fitness equipment ready for her, and we will continue to work with health authorities to find a solution to deliver it to her room,” a Tennis Australia spokeswoman told Reuters in a statement.

CQV previously said there were no further positive tests among the 970-strong Australian Open contingent to report Tuesday, leaving only the nine cases already confirmed.

Last week, Yulia Putintseva, number 28 in the world, complained in Kazakhstan that she was having trouble sleeping in her hotel room due to scurrying rodents.

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney in Sydney, additional reporting by Richard Martin; edited by Peter Rutherford)