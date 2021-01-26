CC hockey player tests positive for COVID-19; Denver, Omaha series not playing as planned | Sports coverage





A Colorado College hockey player tested positive for COVID-19 when he returned from a road trip to North Dakota, the program confirmed Monday night. A second quarantine of two weeks of the season is scheduled for the travel crew, which starts Tuesday. Based on that schedule, series against Denver on Jan. 29-30 and Omaha on Feb. 4-5 will not go as planned. The Denver series had already been moved once. The Pioneers addressed their own COVID-19 concerns earlier in January. The two matchups, part of the Battle for the Gold Pan, would be the last regular season games to be played at The Broadmoor World Arena before CC hockey moves to its new arena on campus in the fall. The Tigers flew commercial on the road trip and played against North Dakota on Saturday and Sunday. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference will be involved in planning the talks on Tuesday. Few weekend dates are available. The Tigers have make-up games on Feb. 18-20 in Minnesota, and then another series against Denver is scheduled for Feb. 26-27. After an open week, the NCHC playoffs are scheduled for March 12. Our conference was very diligent and proactive and just worked well together to get creative in making up these matches, said CC Athletic Director Lesley Irvine. Of course, do whatever it takes to maximize our competitive opportunities, but at the same time think about health and safety and be smart about returning to the game. The first quarantine took place before the opener, delaying Colorado Colleges’ departure to the Omaha pod. The players spent part of two weeks in a hotel. Irvine said several options are being discussed for housing players. This is our second hockey quarantine, Irvine said. We’ve been through this before.

