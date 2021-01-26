Sports
Breaking the Big Ten | Sport
Half of the Big Ten season is over. Kind of. Several teams are still behind a few games, either after a COVID-19 hiatus (Penn State) or still in one (Michigan State, Nebraska and Michigan). Beat writer Scott Richey ends the competition with seven weeks to go:
Will most likely win Big Ten Player of the Year
A case can be made for Ayo Dosunmu. A good one. The Illinois guard sets career high marks across the board for a top 20 team. But reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza can make a similar claim. The country’s top scorer averages 26.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and shoots 61 percent in total and 46 percent from three-point distance. Garzas boundary unstoppable considering he has scored 20-plus in 37 of his last 46 games.
He will probably be Big Ten Coach of the Year
It looked like Juwan Howard would face a tough climb in his second season in Michigan. Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske graduated and opened gaps in the point guard and center respectively. Big holes. But Howards made it work with a few unsure-thing substitutes in Columbia’s transfer point guard Mike Smith and real-life freshman center Hunter Dickinson. Theyve helped the Wolverines climb to the top of the Big Ten (and top five nationally).
Probably you will get a bank warning (even this season)
Let’s get this out there: Ohios bankpunked Illinois when the two teams met at State Farm Center the day after Thanksgiving. The idea of an empty arena without fans was still new. The Bobcats couch got loud. The Illini didn’t really react before narrowly avoiding an early upset with a 77-75 victory. That was the trigger for the Illinois bank to get a little more involved. Now? They are among the more active vocal groups in the Big Ten.
Most likely okay with his COVID-19 break
Maybe Tom Izzo had figured it out. He probably would have. Its proven unwise to bet against the old Michigan State coach. But when the Spartans went on hiatus earlier this month, they’d lost four out of six to play Big Ten, with wins against Nebraska (no big deal) and Rutgers (not nearly as impressive now). Perhaps the hiatus has allowed freshman AJ Hoggard to settle on duty rather than cram Rocket Watts into that role.
I probably want a break, COVID-19 or not
Remember when Northwestern consecutively beat Michigan State, Indiana, and Ohio State to start the Big Ten game and make it into the Associated Press Top 25? It has indeed happened. The Wildcats have since lost seven straights, which started with road losses in Iowa and Michigan, respectively, and then the disaster that was the second half of their home loss to Illinois.
Most likely to finish the season as NCAA leader
Garzas got a pretty solid lead on the national scoring title as his closest contender is Missouri State junior Isiaih Mosley (23.5 points). But he’s not the only Big Ten big man who could top an NCAA standings by the end of the season. Central Illinois Kofi Cockburn has put together 11 doubles-doubles so far to tie him at No. 1 with West Kentuckys Charles Bassey, and he’s just a bad game or two by Asbjorn Midtgaard of passing the Grand Canyon center for the area target percentage.
Will likely keep its somewhat surprising run
Purdues’ January 2 loss in Illinois was the third in four Big Ten games for Boilermakers. They followed it up with four consecutive wins, including three on the road, and their only other loss this month was in Michigan on Friday. Purdues has already been through the toughest part of the conference schedule. The rest of the way it is not smooth sailing, it is still the Big Ten, but the second half of the league game is very favorable for the Boilermakers.
He’s likely to win the Big Ten title when March rolls around
Here’s where Michigan was forced to take a two-week hiatus from a public health order (recommendation?) To do so because of positive cases of the B.1.1.7. variant of COVID-19 anticipates the retention of its current top position. The Wolverines will miss four games. It is unclear if there will be time to make them all up. While the rest of the Big Ten are challenging it as has been the case all year, Michigan will not lose ground at the top of the leaderboard.
Scott Richey is a college basketball reporter at The News-Gazette. His email is sric[email protected], and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]