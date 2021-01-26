Breaking the Big Ten | Sport

Half of the Big Ten season is over. Kind of. Several teams are still behind a few games, either after a COVID-19 hiatus (Penn State) or still in one (Michigan State, Nebraska and Michigan). Beat writer Scott Richey ends the competition with seven weeks to go:

Will most likely win Big Ten Player of the Year

A case can be made for Ayo Dosunmu. A good one. The Illinois guard sets career high marks across the board for a top 20 team. But reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Luka Garza can make a similar claim. The country’s top scorer averages 26.9 points, 8.9 rebounds and shoots 61 percent in total and 46 percent from three-point distance. Garzas boundary unstoppable considering he has scored 20-plus in 37 of his last 46 games.

He will probably be Big Ten Coach of the Year

It looked like Juwan Howard would face a tough climb in his second season in Michigan. Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske graduated and opened gaps in the point guard and center respectively. Big holes. But Howards made it work with a few unsure-thing substitutes in Columbia’s transfer point guard Mike Smith and real-life freshman center Hunter Dickinson. Theyve helped the Wolverines climb to the top of the Big Ten (and top five nationally).

Probably you will get a bank warning (even this season)

Let’s get this out there: Ohios bankpunked Illinois when the two teams met at State Farm Center the day after Thanksgiving. The idea of ​​an empty arena without fans was still new. The Bobcats couch got loud. The Illini didn’t really react before narrowly avoiding an early upset with a 77-75 victory. That was the trigger for the Illinois bank to get a little more involved. Now? They are among the more active vocal groups in the Big Ten.

Most likely okay with his COVID-19 break

Maybe Tom Izzo had figured it out. He probably would have. Its proven unwise to bet against the old Michigan State coach. But when the Spartans went on hiatus earlier this month, they’d lost four out of six to play Big Ten, with wins against Nebraska (no big deal) and Rutgers (not nearly as impressive now). Perhaps the hiatus has allowed freshman AJ Hoggard to settle on duty rather than cram Rocket Watts into that role.

I probably want a break, COVID-19 or not

Remember when Northwestern consecutively beat Michigan State, Indiana, and Ohio State to start the Big Ten game and make it into the Associated Press Top 25? It has indeed happened. The Wildcats have since lost seven straights, which started with road losses in Iowa and Michigan, respectively, and then the disaster that was the second half of their home loss to Illinois.

Most likely to finish the season as NCAA leader

Garzas got a pretty solid lead on the national scoring title as his closest contender is Missouri State junior Isiaih Mosley (23.5 points). But he’s not the only Big Ten big man who could top an NCAA standings by the end of the season. Central Illinois Kofi Cockburn has put together 11 doubles-doubles so far to tie him at No. 1 with West Kentuckys Charles Bassey, and he’s just a bad game or two by Asbjorn Midtgaard of passing the Grand Canyon center for the area target percentage.

Will likely keep its somewhat surprising run

Purdues’ January 2 loss in Illinois was the third in four Big Ten games for Boilermakers. They followed it up with four consecutive wins, including three on the road, and their only other loss this month was in Michigan on Friday. Purdues has already been through the toughest part of the conference schedule. The rest of the way it is not smooth sailing, it is still the Big Ten, but the second half of the league game is very favorable for the Boilermakers.

He’s likely to win the Big Ten title when March rolls around

Here’s where Michigan was forced to take a two-week hiatus from a public health order (recommendation?) To do so because of positive cases of the B.1.1.7. variant of COVID-19 anticipates the retention of its current top position. The Wolverines will miss four games. It is unclear if there will be time to make them all up. While the rest of the Big Ten are challenging it as has been the case all year, Michigan will not lose ground at the top of the leaderboard.