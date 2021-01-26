Cricket, consultations and our constitution

Many Indians have been quite excited for the past few days. On January 19, the Indian cricket team won a test series against the Australian team. They played brilliantly and fought a terrible Australian attack. It was the first defeat at Gabba for the Aussies in 32 years, and arguably the biggest comeback in a test series for India since the famous 2001 series at home versus Australia. In all of this, while the Indian team received worldwide acclaim, the Aussies came under severe criticism for playing against the spirit or the principles of the game.

So, what exactly was wrong with what the Aussies did? First, they carried out a shocking attack on the body line. The motive was not just to take a wicket, but to physically intimidate the batsman by targeting his body. Cheteshwar Pujara faced 221 balls, of which 72 bodyline that is every 3rd ball. Then the tailenders faced the bodyline bowling almost twice as the main batsmen. This was technically correct, but against the sporting spirit or fair principles of this gentleman’s game.

All this has made many Indians foam in the mouth and rightly so. But if something similar happens in government and law, do we recognize the violation of the spirit and principles of our constitution?

The most important principle of the constitution is the democratic principle: in decision-making, the voice of the people is taken into account. The core of this principle is consultation; with the people affected by the decision and more generally with the different stakeholders involved in that decision.

A member of the security forces keeps watch in Srinagar. Credit:

But this principle has been questioned several times. The repeal of Article 370 of the Constitution and the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir are an example of this. Clause 1 (d) of Article 370 was used to amend another Article 367 and subsequently revoke the special status granted to the territory under the Constitution. The same route was taken to reorganize Jammu and Kashmir, withdraw the state and make it a Union territory.

This was done without any consultation with the citizens or citizen groups of the territory, nor with the representatives of the people, as the Legislative Assembly was suspended due to the rule of the president.

The more recent case concerns the agricultural laws. They were adopted in parliament in September, apparently without sufficient prior consultation. In response to a request for information on the right to information asking for reports of consultation on these laws, it is clear that there are no records of the bills being placed in the public domain according to the standards of the prior consultation policy .

Furthermore, it was not sent to a committee for review before it was passed, despite the opposition’s demand. These parliamentary committees typically provide opportunities for deeper deliberation and consultation with a wide range of stakeholders affected by the legislation.

Given this cricket episode, it is clear that we understand how to recognize and speak when we see technically correct, but mainly wrong behavior. It’s important then that we apply the same understanding to every aspect of how things work. It is even more important to be able to use the same principle lens to speak when the spirit of the Constitution is shaken.

Ultimately, the technical aspects are critical, but ultimately the mind counts.

Vinita Gursahani Singh is cooperating with We, the Abhiyan people, a non-profit organization dedicated to raising awareness of the Constitution of India and our role as citizens.