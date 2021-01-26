ASU Football: Chris Claiborne named coach of linebackers





Former USC all-time great Chris Claiborne has been named new linebackers coach in Arizona States. Claiborne, a 1998 All-American and USC’s only Butkus Award winner in program history at linebacker, comes to ASU after serving at his alma mater as a quality control analyst. I am simply thrilled about this opportunity. I have played the position for a long time and I look forward to contributing to the growth of these young men and helping them reach their potential, said Claiborne in a release of Sun Devil Athletics. Just being in the atmosphere with this tech staff is a blessing. With coaches like Herm Edwards, Marvin Lewis, Antonio Pierce and Shawn Slocum in the room, it’s an incredible environment for a young and new coach. It will be a great opportunity and it is important for me to always grow and learn constantly. Prior to his USC stop, Claiborne was previously the head coach at Calabasas High School in Los Angeles, where he went 17-6 in two seasons. At the school he coached the current Sun Devil wide receiver Johnny Wilson. In addition to Calabasas, Claiborne also had stops as an assistant coach with other Southern California football forces such as Corona, Oaks Christian and Long Beach Poly (where defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce previously coached). The move makes sense for several reasons, including Claibornes’ ties to the Southern California region and how Sun Devil’s coaching staff has focused on recruiting the Los Angeles area. Claiborne was also one of the best linebackers in USC history, playing for eight seasons in the NFL, including ninth place overall by the Detroit Lions in the 1999 NFL Draft. Photo by Mitchell Layton / Getty Images He will complete ASU’s defensive coaching staff under Antonio Pierce, who was promoted to the team’s sole defensive coordinator earlier this month, while Marvin Lewis returned to his role as special adviser. The rest of the staff includes defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez and defensive backs coach Chris Hawkins. I am very pleased to announce the completion of my full-time coaching staff with linebacker coach Chris Claiborne. Chris impressed us with his passion for the game of football, for coaching young men and for elite-level recruitment, said head coach Herm Edwards. Chris will be able to relate to the young men on our team and recruits across the country. I’ve always been in favor of giving young coaches a chance and preparing them for success in their professional careers. Chris is in the same form as the other young coaches on my staff, such as Prentice Gill, Chris Hawkins and Adam Breneman. I hope all Sun Devil fans join me to welcome Chris to the NFL model.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos