Tennis Great Court Vows To Keep Aussie Prize Despite Setback





Tennis star Margaret Court on Tuesday insisted she would not return any high-profile Australian honor after commenting on her views on the LGBTQ community, claiming she “loves” gay and transgender people. The 78-year-old, the all-time record-holder for Grand Slam titles and now a church pastor, was made a Knight of the Order of Australia on Tuesday, the country’s national holiday. But news of the award – Australia’s highest honor – saw Victoria Prime Minister Daniel Andrews slam her “shameful” and “hurtful” opinions. And respected broadcaster Kerry O’Brien rejected his Australia Day gong in protest at the ‘insensitive’ decision to honor the court, while LGBTQ advocate Dr Clara Tuck Meng Soo said she would receive the medal she received in 2016. return. The court has sparked controversy over her stance on sexuality and support for gay conversion therapy, condemning them for saying that “tennis is full of lesbians” and that transgender children are “the work of the devil”. She infuriated fellow tennis greats including Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova when she announced a boycott of the national carrier Qantas over the support of the same-sex marriage CEO, which introduced Australia in 2017. “No,” said Court, when asked on Melbourne radio station 3AW if she would return the prize. “Because I loved representing my country. When I got my AO (Officer of the Order of Australia) it was for my community area where we put 75 tons of food a week. “This was for my tennis and I think it took a long time and I am very honored … We did nothing but play for our country.” Court, one of only five players to win all four Majors in the same year, declined to endorse Andrews’ position, claiming that her previous comments had been misrepresented by the media. “I don’t hate anyone, I love people and I love gays and trans people. We bring them to our community services, we never send anyone away,” she said. Story continues “I can be bullied, I’ve been bullied a lot in recent years and I don’t mind, that’s okay. “But when I say something, I’m a fanatic and I’m everything else and I don’t like that and I think the press caused a lot of that.” Court’s record of 24 Grand Slam titles stands since 1973. Serena Williams, one behind 23, will make her last attempt to rival Court at the Australian Open next month. Court said she would not be going to Melbourne Park this year, where one of the show courts is named after her. “No, I wasn’t invited,” she said. “With the coronavirus, we’ve been so busy with our community work. I haven’t even thought about it.” mp / paw

