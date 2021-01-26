Sports betting in Colorado is popular enough to take advantage of state water projects quickly





The Colorado voters’ gamble may have paid off quickly after all. Sports betting got off to a hot start, meaning that enough tax revenue has already been collected to take advantage of Colorados Water Plan projects. That is despite projections from Gov. Jared Polis administration warning that betting would start slowly and that money would not flow to water projects until at least the second full year of sports betting. Colorado had already collected more than $ 3.4 million in sports betting tax revenue by the end of December, more than enough to cover the roughly $ 2 million in start-up costs that had to be paid off before gambling dollars could be spent on the water plan projects. including increasing the storage capacity. Sports betting started in Colorado in May, after voters passed Proposition DD in November 2019. More than $ 1 billion has been deployed so far. It’s a sign that we’ve built a healthy, competitive, regulated marketplace, said Alec Garnett, the president of the state house, a Denver Democrat who advocated legislation that put Proposition DD on the ballot. Proposition DD was presented to voters as a way to channel money into the state’s water plan, which could have a price tag of up to $ 40 billion. But in December 2019, the Polis Department of Revenue warned state legislators that it might take until fiscal year 2021-22 for enough tax revenue to come in for the water plan to benefit. Sports betting tax revenues are still much lower than the Colorado General Assembly tax analysts predicted. But as a result, there are already enough sports betting tax dollars generated by a 10% tax on the net proceeds of casinos to trigger funding for the water plan. In other words, Colorado gamblers lost a lot of money last year and state water projects will benefit. It is not entirely clear how the coronavirus affected sports betting, but officials are happy with how many bets have been made. Suzanne Karrer, a spokeswoman for Colorados Division of Gaming, which is housed under the Department of Revenue, said payments to the water plan will be made at the end of the fiscal year. The division is pleased that revenues are exceeding expectations and how positive the impact will be on the water plan in the fall, Karrer said. Garnett said sports betting tax revenue is just a drop in the bucket when it comes to the water plans, but it’s a good start. Critics of Proposition DD complained it did too little to make an impact. Gamblers have placed more than $ 1.1 billion in bets since sports betting started in Colorado last year. American football saw the most betting in December, with $ 88.1 million in bets placed with retail and online operators, followed by basketball at $ 42.8 million. Coloradans continue to show interest in table tennis betting, with $ 10.9 million in bets coming in for the sport last month.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos