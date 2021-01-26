Sports
Cheese Curds, 1/26: Welcome to Aaron Rodgers’ narrative season
If the past has shown us anything about how the NFL media world works, then there’s no interview, press release, or press conference that will derail the train, which is already starting to build up steam. Whatever anyone says, this is going to be the off-season talk, even if Mark Murphy has already mentioned the Packers no further from their star quarterback.
That’s another’s curse NFC Championship loss. Not only is the season over, but everyone involved, from the executive level to the most casual of fans, can’t help but be swallowed up in a maelstrom of takes.
Think how last year’s loss shaped the entire off-season story, or even the story for much of the 2020 season. The Packers needed weapons, the story went, and every off-season action they took. was assessed in the light of this.
Now a similar cloud hangs over the Packers who follow out of season. Even if they don’t plan on moving away from Aaron Rodgers (or without considering whether Rodgers even wants to move on), everything they do will be measured against that.
Would Aaron Rodgers leave the Green Bay Packers? What a split would mean for both parties | ESPN
Regardless of how likely it is or not, Rodgers’ exit in Green Bay has numerous ramifications. Rob Demovsky sorts them here.
Aaron Rodgers Troubled Future Packers: Trade Fits His Legacy, and Can He Really Leave? | The athletic
Mike Sando offers a different perspective on Rodgers ‘post-game comments, analyzing them within the bigger picture of Jordan Love and the Packers’ reality.
Conference Championship Quick Reads | Outsiders of football
If you thought the Packers really did a good job in the NFC Championship, then you are not wrong. The data shows that they certainly played well enough to win. They’re just … well …
How 18 missed opportunities cost the Packers a trip to the Super Bowl | Packers Wire
How did the Packers waste a chance to make it to the Super Bowl? Zach Kruse counts the roads.
Maybe analytics told Packers and Bills to kick field goals. Who they were confronted with, she should have said otherwise | Yahoo NFL
Blaming the Packers for not going for fourth on the analysis is certainly a take you can have, I guess, but the author comes to a good point: The Packers gave up control of the ball when they didn’t have to, and lost as a result.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]