Illingworth to become the first neutral referee in Test cricket since Pandemic

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Richard Illingworth as match official for the upcoming test series between Bangladesh and the West Indies. In June 2020, ICC had temporarily removed neutral referees due to the logistical challenges with international travel. Illingworth becomes the first neutral referee in a test since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

The two-match test series starts on February 3 at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram, while the second Test will be played from February 11 in Dhaka.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh has no referee in the ICC’s elite panel, forcing Illingworth’s appointment. He arrived in Chattogram on Sunday.

On Monday, Bangladesh kicked off their qualifying campaign for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in style, sweeping their ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League series against the West Indies.

Bangladesh showed a tough all-round match to beat the West Indies by 120 runs in the third ODI of the three-match series at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

The result 3-0 at home has brought Bangladesh to second place in the points table as they are on 30 points together with England, but ahead of net run-rate.

Australia, which is one of only two sides to date to play two series so far, while the other is England, leads with 40 points in the Super League, which was introduced last year to add context to ODI. cricket.

Pakistan is at 20 points with two wins, as is Afghanistan, after winning the first two games of their running series against Ireland. Zimbabwe, Ireland and India have each won one match so far.

