Boys Hockey: Orioles who find the winning combinations for three consecutive wins | St. Louis Park

Teddy Dahlin scores the first varsity goal in OT against Kennedy
Thirteen different skaters have picked up at least one point in four games for the St. Louis Park boys’ 3-0-1 hockey team.
After a 4-4 draw to open the season against Edina at Braemar Ice Arena, Park rattled victories over Chaska, Chanhassen and Bloomington Kennedy to sit atop the Metro West Conference.
Senior Lucas Hand makes up for a lost youth season (due to hip / back injuries) by leading the score with nine points (3 goals, 6 assists) and at least one point in every game.
He chewed the bit to play this year, Orioles coach Andy Sakrison said, not just because of the delay at the start of the season. He has high goals to play after high school. [Hand] show us something with a great hockey spirit, great positioning and things like that that you can’t learn.
Hand had three assists in the 7-2 win over Chanhassen in the home opener on January 19 after a goal and two assists against Edina.
Sakrison said Hand is an ultimate utility player who can play in many situations. He had a question mark in the season after taking a full year off, but he looks like he got the rust off and was just happy to be back after many injuries.
Hand played the grand piano with line mates Jack Wandmacher and Drew Boyum. He played against Kennedy in the middle.
Saturday hand tied game against Kennedy, who scored 4-4 midway through the third period before Teddy Dahlin scored his first varsity goal with 2:25 in extra time. Jack Wandmacher and McCabe Dvorak scored their second goal of the game. The pair assisted Sam Berrys power-play goal just 1:41 in the second period to make it a 2-2 game.
As for the Dahlins winner, Sakrison constantly stresses to the team the importance of literally going to the net to score a goal. We talk about who wants a goal all the time and it really is as simple as that, he said.
Wandmacher and Dvorak were good for 42 and 41 points respectively last season.
Wandmacher assisted in all three goals against Chaska and continues to play at a high level.
Hats off to him, Sakrison said. He had an incredible elite competition where he really proved himself. I had no doubts what he did for us and he’s signed with Corpus Christi (NAHL) so it’s nice to have that in his back pocket.
Park freshman goaltender Josh Middleton plays at a level well beyond that of a ninth grader with 2.85 goals – against average and .909 saves percentage. He has 120 saves in four games.
Any goalkeeper you give the chance to win a night out is what you want, Sakrison said. Middleton played in Park’s youth hockey system when he was growing up, but played Edina bantams last season. He has saved us a few times and he is someone who can do that for us.
Our goaltending isn’t something we don’t worry about with any of our guys [Middleton or senior William Hoikka].
After William Pinney graduated last season, Sakrison said there was a question about who would step in, but that quickly went away when they saw Middleton compete at summer camp.
Coming out as a senior, Will is a super athletic, competitive kid, Sakrison said of Hoikka.
After playing ice rink friend Benilde-St. Margarets Tuesday, the Orioles have two more games in the rec center for a five-game home stand (Jefferson, January 30 at 2:30 PM and Chaska February 2 at 7:00 PM).
