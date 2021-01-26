North Carolina vs. Pittsburgh odds: 2021 college basketball picks, Jan 26 predictions from proven model





The North Carolina Tar Heels and Pittsburgh Panthers will finish in an ACC matchup at 7:00 PM ET January 26 at the Petersen Events Center. Pitt is 8-3 overall and 5-2 at home, while the Tar Heels are 10-5 overall and 1-4 on the road. Pittsburgh is 7-3 against the spread. UNC has a 4-9 ATS mark for the season. The Tar Heels are preferred with three points in the latest Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 146. Before taking a pick of North Carolina vs. To enter Pittsburgh, you want to see the college basketball predictions from the model on SportsLine. The SportsLine projection model simulates every Division I basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of nearly $ 2,300 for $ 100 players at its best rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen massive returns. Now the model has set its sights on Pitt v UNC. You can go to SportsLine to see the choices. Here are several basketball opportunities for UNC vs. Pitt: Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina spread: Pittsburgh +3

Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina over-under: 146 points Last Chances: Pittsburgh Panthers +3.5 What You Should Know About Pittsburgh Pittsburgh fell 76-75 Saturday at the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Justin Champagnia had 17 points along with eight boards and five steals. Wake Forest hit 15 3-pointers, the second-most all-time allowed by Pittsburgh. The Panthers outdid Wake Forest 10-1 in the final 4:49, but Xavier Johnson missed a jumper in the closing seconds of the game. The loss to Wake Forest led to a three-game winning streak for Panthers. Pittsburgh is second in the ACC in offensive rebounds per game (13.6). The Panthers have won their last two matchups with the Tar Heels. They have never won three consecutive games against North Carolina. What You Need to Know About North Carolina UNC played 86-76 against NC State on Saturday. Five players on the Tar Heels scored in double digits: Armando Bacot (17), Day’Ron Sharpe (16), Caleb Love (15), RJ Davis (10) and Anthony Harris (10). North Carolina has won five of the past six games. The 86 runs scored were a season high. The Tar Heels shot 56.4 percent off the field for a best season. The 10-point win over NC State was the biggest margin for the Tar Heels this season. North Carolina has scored an average of 80.5 points over the last four games. Roy Williams is 7-4 vs. Pittsburgh as the head coach of Tar Heels. Love was named ACC Freshman of the Week for his play on January 20-23. He averaged 17.5 points and 4.0 assists. How to watch Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina singles The model has 10,000 times Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina simulated and the results are in. It’s leaning below the total, and it also generated a point spread choice that works in nearly 70 percent of simulations. You can only see the choice at SportsLine. So who wins Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina? And which side of the spread hits in nearly 70 percent of the simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Pittsburgh vs. North Carolina spread on Tuesday.







