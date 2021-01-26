Australian Open 2021, tennis news: Nick Kyrgios: Aussie wants to hold Novak Djokovic accountable





A week after labeling Novak Djokovic as a resource, Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has doubled down and said he will continue to hold the world’s number one accountable for his actions and opinions. Last week, Kyrgios was furious with Djokovic for asking the organizers of the Australian Open to relax quarantine restrictions on players, a request that allowed players to stay in mansions with tennis courts. It was the latest in an ongoing stoush between the pair, which intensified after the infamous Djokovics practice tournament last June, which ended in him and other players testing positive for COVID-19. Kyrgios described that as stupid. Kokkinakis: Cop quarantine or go home 1:26 And on Tuesday, the world’s No. 47 said it was important to hold fellow tennis professionals accountable when they act, especially influential players like Djokovic. I think it is very important [to hold players accountable] especially if it is one of our leaders of our sport, Kyrgios said. (Djokovic is) one of our leaders in our sport. He’s technically our LeBron James in the way he should be an example to all tennis players, Kyrgios told CNN. When he did some of the things he did during the global pandemic, now was just not the right time. I know everyone makes mistakes, some of us get off track sometimes, and I think we should hold each other accountable. Were colleagues at the end of the day; we compete against each other, we play in the same sport. No one else really held him (Djokovic) responsible. Everyone gets a little lost, but I think he should just pull it back. I don’t do things like this for media coverage: these are the morals I grew up with and I was just trying to do my part. Kyrgios, who has not played a tournament for almost 12 months because of COVID-19, has been banned from the ATP Cup next week because his world ranking has dropped below Alex de Minaur and John Millman. Instead, he plays one of the ATP 250 events in Melbourne for the Open.

