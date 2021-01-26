Big Ten chooses Notre Dame to host the 2021 men’s hockey tournament, sources say | Wisconsin Badgers Hockey









According to sources, The Big Ten has selected Notre Dame to host its men’s hockey tournament in March, with the conference moving to the most central location for what is planned as a three-day event. The conference’s administrators last week approved the Compton Family Ice Arena in South Bend, Indiana, to host the tournament, sources said, and officials are working on the details. The schedule as it is now includes three quarter-finals on March 18, with two semi-finals and the championship game on the following days. Some coaches have wondered if the first games could be moved to March 17 to avoid teams having to play three games in three days. The league has already established a formula for the regular season champion to retire from the semi-finals, as has been the case since Notre Dame joined the Big Ten as an associate member for hockey in 2017. A delayed start to the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic pressed the schedule, and the Big Ten decided to hold their playoffs over one weekend instead of three. That’s a throwback to what the conference did from 2014 to 2017, with a mediocre attendance and lingering memory of events in neutral locations in St. Paul, Minnesota and Detroit. Attendance is not a major consideration this season due to the pandemic, but a starting point is to ensure that the players’ parents can be in the facility.

